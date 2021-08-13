Cancel
Lycoming County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lycoming by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for north central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Northern Lycoming A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Lycoming County through 430 PM EDT At 357 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Trout Run, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ralston and Trout Run. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

