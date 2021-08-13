Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calaveras County, CA

Calaveras County Road Improvement Project to Cause Traffic Delays in Copperopolis

By News Desk
Pine Tree
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalaveras County, CA…Beginning August 16 and continuing through mid-September there will be traffic delays on O’Byrnes Ferry Road at Copper Cove Drive to accommodate an intersection improvement project. Crews will be active during the daylight hours of 7:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Traffic lanes along O’Byrnes Ferry Road will be reduced to one lane with the use of flaggers, pilot cars and warning devices. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the area as there will be construction equipment will be on site. Please observe all traffic control signs and instructions of onsite personnel.

thepinetree.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Copperopolis, CA
Copperopolis, CA
Traffic
County
Calaveras County, CA
Calaveras County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Calaveras County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Control#News Desk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy