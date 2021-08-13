Crude falls

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday as the uptrend line continues to make a bit of support for the market. We formed a nice-looking hammer on Monday only to turn around and continue the overall uptrend. The $70 level above is significant resistance, not only due to the fact that it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, but also where the 50-day EMA currently sits. That being said, I think it is going to take a bit of momentum to finally break above there. We did give back the absolute top of the range later in the day, suggesting that perhaps we are still a bit concerned.
