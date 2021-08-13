Cancel
Crude falls

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Crude oil futures prices ended lower on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade fell 65 cents — closing at $68.44 a barrel.

Texas Statemarketresearchtelecast.com

Texas oil falls 1.7% and closes at $ 67.29 a barrel

New York, Aug 16 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil from Texas (WTI) closed this Monday with a decline of 1.7%, to 67.29 dollars a barrel, weighed down by fears of a cooling in demand in China. At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex),...
Trafficmarketresearchtelecast.com

Crude oil price forecast – Crude oil tries to stabilize

The West Texas Intermediate oil market has fallen a bit during Monday’s session and seems to be retesting the $ 65 level that has already offered support on more than one occasion but I would like to indicate that it seems to be forming. a descending triangle shaped pattern. Therefore it seems that the simplest operation that occurs to me is to try to take advantage of a possible crossing of that region because in case of breaking below we could go to the 200-day average, however if we turn around and go up a little we could reach the 50-day average that is close to $ 70. In any case, I recommend you keep the size of your positions small until it is clear what direction we are taking.
MarketsWTOP

Gold and silver lower

The August gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1785.00 an ounce – down $1.90. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $23.65 an ounce – down 13 cents. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
TrafficWTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 70 cents to $66.59 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 48 cents to $69.03 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 3 cents to $2.17 a gallon. September heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.04 a gallon. September natural gas fell 11 cents to $3.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar higher

The U.S. dollar is higher against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.26 Canadian dollars, up from late Friday. And the dollar is trading at 19.91 Mexican pesos, up from late Friday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Trafficdailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Walking Uptrend Line

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday as the uptrend line continues to make a bit of support for the market. We formed a nice-looking hammer on Monday only to turn around and continue the overall uptrend. The $70 level above is significant resistance, not only due to the fact that it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, but also where the 50-day EMA currently sits. That being said, I think it is going to take a bit of momentum to finally break above there. We did give back the absolute top of the range later in the day, suggesting that perhaps we are still a bit concerned.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles dip slightly - EIA

(Reuters) -Crude oil stockpiles fell modestly last week, while gasoline inventories dipped to their lowest level since November, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories fell by 447,000 barrels in the week to Aug. 6 to 438.8 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

China July crude imports fall 19.6% on year to 41.2m tonnes

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--China’s crude imports in July stood at 41.24m tonnes, down 19.6% year on year, recording its fourth straight month of decline, official data showed. Total imports in the first seven month fell by 5.6% year on year to 301.8m tonnes, according to China Customs. The decline was largely caused...
Energy Industryetftrends.com

Crude ETFs Fall Again Due to Rising Coronavirus Cases

A surge in coronavirus cases is putting pressure on crude oil and crude ETFs Monday. Oil prices dropped again, adding to sharp losses from last week, as investors are concerned about a global economic slowdown. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell as much as 4% to trade at...
TrafficDailyFx

Crude Oil Price Outlook: US Crude May Have Further to Fall

The price of crude oil is generally sensitive to rising tensions in the Middle East and might have been expected to have strengthened on the current hostilities in the region. The fact that it hasn’t suggests further losses as traders concentrate on rising crude stockpiles and a possible drop in demand from China.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil falls on U.S. crude stock build, Delta variant spread

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a third day in a row to a two-week low on Wednesday on a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles, negative U.S. economic report and worries the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant will weigh on global energy demand. Traders...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

U.S. crude inventories increase, oil prices fall

U.S. crude inventories increased by 3.6 million barrels last week, further pressuring oil prices. Oil was down more than 3 percent late Wednesday morning, trading at about $68.30 a barrel. Ccommercal crude inventories rose to 439.2 million barrels last week from 435.6 million barrels the previous week, the Energy Department...
Energy Industrywsau.com

Occidental swings to profit on crude price rebound

(Reuters) – Occidental Petroleum Corp reported an adjusted profit in the second quarter versus a sequential loss, lifted by higher crude prices as easing travel curbs and rising COVID-19 vaccinations boosted fuel demand. Oil prices have rebounded to multi-year highs from pandemic lows, and are now trading at over $70...
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.26 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Monday. And the dollar is trading at 19.97 Mexican pesos, up from late Monday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Retailbuffalonynews.net

Gold falls on stronger U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Tuesday as investors reacted to a stronger U.S. dollar following the fall of three major U.S. stock market indexes. The most active gold contract for December delivery fell 2 U.S. dollars,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for July -customs

SEOUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for July and a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Sunday. The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 10.7 million tonnes of crude last month against 11.6 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.
Trafficdailyforex.com

Crude Oil Recovers on Rising Gasoline Consumption

Oil futures gained ground yesterday after the markets learned that fuel demand is rising in the United States despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude oil futures rose by 2.30% during the session, closing at the 70.63 level. Similarly, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures gained 2.72% and closed the session at the 68.29 level.
BusinessFortune

Stocks, gold and crude fall as pivotal inflation reports loom—Bitcoin gains

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. U.S. futures are weaker ahead of another big week of corporate results and inflation data. We finished last week with a string of new all-time highs. Alas, the bulls, this morning at least, are outnumbered.
Trafficaustinnews.net

Oil prices drop amid demand concerns

NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices fell on Monday as traders continued to worry that the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 would threaten oil demand recovery. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 1.15 U.S. dollars to settle at 67.29 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery decreased 1.08 dollars to close at 69.51 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

