Crude falls

The West Texas Intermediate oil market has fallen a bit during Monday’s session and seems to be retesting the $ 65 level that has already offered support on more than one occasion but I would like to indicate that it seems to be forming. a descending triangle shaped pattern. Therefore it seems that the simplest operation that occurs to me is to try to take advantage of a possible crossing of that region because in case of breaking below we could go to the 200-day average, however if we turn around and go up a little we could reach the 50-day average that is close to $ 70. In any case, I recommend you keep the size of your positions small until it is clear what direction we are taking.