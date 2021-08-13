Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, NY

BREAKING – Masks Monday at Auburn City Buildings

By Steve Penstone
Posted by 
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Auburn will require masks for all people working or visiting City Hall and other city buildings beginning on Monday. City Manager Jeff Dygert is as frustrated as everyone, but the numbers justified the decision. He says there’s a responsibility to the community as a whole. The health...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Government
Auburn, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Auburn#Auburn Community Hospital#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Auburn, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

BTW Hosting School Supply Giveaway on Saturday

With the kids ready to head back to class for the first time in over a year, many parents are struggling to provide them with the necessary school supplies and some new clothes. The folks at the Booker T. Washington Center in Auburn and sponsors led by Nucor Steel have...
Steuben County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Urging Masking in Indoor Public Settings

Steuben County Public Health is strongly urging residents to wear a mask while in indoor public settings. Director Darlene Smith said the recommendation is based on the county reaching the CDC’s “substantial community transmission” category based on its seven-day positivity rate. All staff and visitors of Steuben County offices and...
Geneva, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

DRI Roadwork Well Underway In Downtown Geneva

If your planning on driving in downtown Geneva be prepared for street work. The DRI Downtown Streetscape work started earlier this month. Exchange Street, north of Castle Street is where the major work is taking place. Sidewalks have been removed on both sides of the street and drivers can only...
Wayne County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Now in The High COVID Category

Wayne County has now moved up into the “High” category on the CDC’s COVID-19 tracker map. Cayuga and Tompkins counties are also in that category. Seneca, Ontario, and Yates counties are in the “Substantial” category. The CDC recommends everyone wear a mask while indoors in those counties. Get the top...
Rochester, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Pediatrician Has Back to School Tips

You may have more questions than answers as you prepare to send your kids back to school. Dr. Adam Weis with Rochester Regional Health’s Wolcott Pediatrics says it’s important to find out what the protocols will be at your kids’ school. Dr. Weis reminds us to make sure our kids...
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Vaccine Clinic

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state and across the country, the Cayuga County Health Department will be holding a walk-in COVID vaccine clinic Tuesday, August 24th, from 3:00-4:00pm at the Scipio Fire Department located at 2550 NY-34, Scipio Center. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Children 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Tompkins County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Tompkins County Vaccine Clinic

The Tompkins County Health Department will hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday August 18th from 3:00-6:00pm at Newfield Central School, High School Cafeteria, 247 Main St, Newfield. The clinic will be offering the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic is eligible for those 12 years of age and up. Anyone under 18 will need to be accompanied by and parent or guardian. Walk-ins are welcome. Registration information can be found here.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Katko Announces Grant Money for Fire Departments

Congressional Representative John Katko announced Friday that just over 460,000 dollars in federal funds will go to multiple fire departments throughout New York’s 24th congressional district. Through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, Taunton Volunteer Fire Department in Syracuse, Springport Fire District in Union Springs, and Sempronius Fire Company, Inc. in Moravia will receive a share of these funds. The distribution is as follows:
Yates County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

10 New COVID Cases in Yates County Over the Weekend

10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to Yates County Public Health over the weekend. Seven of the new cases are close contacts of previous positive cases. Public Health reports one of the new cases was a child too young to receive the vaccine. Three of the county’s new cases are residents fully vaccinated. In addition to the new cases, there were 7 recoveries from the virus over the weekend, meaning there are now 17 active cases.
Waterloo, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Charged With Driving Without a License

On Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 11:33 am, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Scott D. Briggs IV, age 41, of Waterloo, New York following a traffic complaint that initiated on Martin Road in the Town of Seneca Falls. Briggs was originally located and stopped by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office regarding the traffic complaint of a reckless driver. The investigation was turned over to Seneca Falls Police for completion. During the stop it was discovered that his driving privileges were suspended in New York State. Briggs IV was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree. Briggs was processed and released on an appearance ticket scheduling him to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charge.
Auburn, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Due Diligence Key to Keeping Westminster Manor Open

Despite Covid-19 the families of residents at Westminster Manor in Auburn are happy they’re able to spend time with family members. Manor Director Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson keeps a close eye on the county’s Covid situation. But she cautions that due diligence only goes so far when it comes to keeping everyone...
PoliticsPosted by
FL Radio Group

Cuomo Signs Housing Our Neighbors with Dignity Act

Governor Cuomo recently signed into law the Housing Our Neighbors with Dignity Act (HONDA). The act allows the states to finance the acquisition and/or conversion of distressed hotels and commercial office properties by nonprofit organizations to increase affordable housing. Cuomo called the idea common sense, saying “there’s no better way to revamp unused structures than to turn them into thriving, safe, comfortable homes.”
AgriculturePosted by
FL Radio Group

Calf Birthing Station is Back at the State Fair

We’re less than four days away from the opening of the 2021 version of the Great New York State Fair. Despite Covid, the fair is expected to draw more than million people for an 18-day celebration of food, exhibits, entertainment, and great fun. This year’s New York State Fair will...
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

County Releases Mask Recommendation for Schools

Cayuga County’s leaders say school districts should adopt mandatory masks and other protocols. Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb Coleman and Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy co-wrote a letter to school superintendents detailing the recommendations from the CDC and medical organizations. Auburn School District Supt. Jeff Pirozzolo address the issue following Wednesday’s...
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Verrier Bullish Despite Census Report

Data released Thursday by the Census Bureau shows a shrinking population in Cayuga County and Auburn. The report says the number of county residents fell 4.7% from 80 thousand in 2010 to just over 76 thousand, while Auburn recorded a 3% decrease from 27,687 residents to 26,866. Cayuga Strategic Solutions...
Steuben County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

202nd Steuben County Fair

The Steuben County fair is almost upon us. The 202nd Steuben County Fair will run from Tuesday August 17th to Sunday the 22nd at the Steuben County Fair Grounds. The week will be filled with a carnival, animal shows, educational classes, live music, demotion derbies, and more. The fair is...
MuseumsPosted by
FL Radio Group

Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry Has New Ex. Director

News Release- The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry, located within the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center, has named Nora Venezky as their new Executive Director. Since 1998, the Seneca Museum has captivated individuals with Seneca Falls’ rich industrial and waterways history through interactive and engaging experiences. Venezky grew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy