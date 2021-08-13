BREAKING – Masks Monday at Auburn City Buildings

On Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 11:33 am, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Scott D. Briggs IV, age 41, of Waterloo, New York following a traffic complaint that initiated on Martin Road in the Town of Seneca Falls. Briggs was originally located and stopped by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office regarding the traffic complaint of a reckless driver. The investigation was turned over to Seneca Falls Police for completion. During the stop it was discovered that his driving privileges were suspended in New York State. Briggs IV was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree. Briggs was processed and released on an appearance ticket scheduling him to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charge.