An ‘innocent’ that has not made any grace to the Civil Guard, especially to families who live with uncertainty about their possible future in Navarra. The Foral Police he joked on his social networks, taking advantage of April Fools’ Day, with the signing of the transfer of Traffic powers. And he did so in terms that provoked a strong anger among the Civil Guard. «We would break our tricorns with laughter with the joke if it were not because hundreds of families will be harmed by this decision, “they say from the police force.