Seneca County, NY

Police Look for Car With Shirtless Woman on the Roof

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago

Seneca County Sheriff’s Department News Release- The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports on 8/12/21 at 1:47 PM Deputies arrested Melissa A. Peters, age 50 of Waterloo, for Driving While Intoxicated, Driving while blood alcohol content is greater than .08% and Moving unsafely from lane. The charges stem from a traffic complaint where it is alleged a female passenger was riding on the roof without a shirt and flashing her buttocks to oncoming traffic. After searching the area Deputies located the suspect vehicle northbound on Black Brook Rd, in the Town of Tyre, and observed the vehicle cross the center line several times into the southbound lane. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and after investigation determined Peters was driving under the influence of alcohol. Peters was released on appearance tickets and is due to appear in the Town of Tyre Court on 8/24/21 at 1:30 PM to answer to the charges. Deputies were assisted on scene by Seneca Falls Police Department.

