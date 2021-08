Jeudy recorded one reception on three targets for 33 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings. Jeudy's first major contribution to the game was getting flagged for holding, which nullified a Javonte Williams touchdown. While he missed out on his first two targets, Jeudy recorded his lone reception over the middle of the field and quickly turned the ball up field for a big gain. Jeudy figures to lose some of his 113 targets from 2020 due to the return of Courtland Sutton (knee), though that could be balanced out by an increase in efficiency as Jeudy enters his second season as a pro.