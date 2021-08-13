Cancel
‘The OA’ Creators Reunite for FX’s ‘Retreat’ Starring Brit Marling

By Paige Strout, TV Insider
 4 days ago

FX is reuniting Brit Marling with her The OA cocreator Zal Batmanglij for a new limited series titled Retreat, the network announced on August 13. Both Marling and Batmanglij are set to write and direct the series, with Marling also starring in a key role. “Retreat is a mystery series...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brit Marling
Person
Zal Batmanglij
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Fx
