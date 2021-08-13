‘The OA’ Creators Reunite for FX’s ‘Retreat’ Starring Brit Marling

NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Sterlin Harjo, writer and creator of the new FX series Reservation Dogs, which premieres Aug. 9. And finally today, we're taking a trip to rural Oklahoma, more specifically to Okmulgee, Okla., home of the Muskogee Nation. That's the setting of the new FX comedy "Reservation Dogs." The much-anticipated series follows the exploits of a group of Native American teens who hang out, crack jokes and occasionally get into some trouble with the law, all in the name of scraping together enough cash to make their way to California. The show is a breakthrough in Native American representation in television, both on screen and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous.
Comments / 0