Took in a game at Candlestick in April in the early 80’s. Bout froze. Only

This article was published in the The National Pastime: Baseball in the Space Age (Houston, 2014) When Houston Astros right-handed flamethrower James Rodney Richard, the number two pick in the June 1969 draft, debuted against the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park on September 5, 1971, he did so in relative anonymity. He received no television coverage, and no radio broadcast beyond the clubs’ local markets. Fans were unaware of his 100-mph fastball or 94-mph slider.1 And Willie Mays and baseball’s fourth-best offense awaited him. Think of it as the polar opposite of Stephen Strasburg’s uber-hyped 2010 debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates (then MLB’s second-worst offense).