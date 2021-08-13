Cancel
Saint Mary-of-the-woods, IN

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods students kick-off the new school year

By Divine Triplett
MyWabashValley.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAINT-MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)-Faculty at Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) are kicking off the new school year with a great start. This morning, their missions team gathered in front of the main entrance of the college to welcome students during the move in process. Faculty said they noticed an increase in students moving in this year compared to last year. This year, Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods has 211 students in their incoming class, which is a 15 percent increase from last school year.

