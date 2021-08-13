New York Democrats Let Gov. Cuomo Off Hook, Argue State Constitution ‘Probably’ Doesn’t Permit Impeaching After He Leaves Office
Three days after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo abruptly resigned following the state attorney general’s scathing report on sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo’s fellow Democratic leader of the Empire State Assembly has wrapped up an impeachment investigation. New York Assembly Leader Carl Heastie released a legal memo opining that further action “probably” would not be authorized, “although the question has not been definitively answered in New York State jurisprudence.”lawandcrime.com
