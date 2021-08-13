What We Do In The Shadows Sensibly Ordered for a Season 4 (Also, the Season 3 Trailer)
Thank goodness that FX has the good sense to renew one of the funniest shows on television (that, by the way, hasn’t even gotten close to getting the sort of awards recognition it deserves). What We Do In The Shadows is just about to premiere its 3rd season on Fri. Sept. 3rd on FX (then next day on Hulu) after the entire length of the pandemic thus far (the second season begun pretty much at the beginning of lockdown in the U.S.).thecomedybureau.com
