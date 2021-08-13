What We Do In The Shadows Sensibly Ordered for a Season 4 (Also, the Season 3 Trailer)

When Queen Sugar debuted on OWN in the fall of 2016, it didn’t take long for the show to become one of the most popular on the network. Viewers fell in love with the Bordelon family and all of their complexities. In the years since the show has been on the air, we have seen the characters go through countless ups and downs, but they’ve always managed to stay true to themselves and each other. After a very interesting fifth season that had to be adjusted due to COVID-19, the show will be back for a sixth season and the official trailer has finally been released. Although Queen Sugar always gives what’s supposed to be given, the sixth season might end up being the best one yet. Keep reading to find out what we learned from the trailer for season six of Queen Sugar.