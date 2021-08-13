Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

What We Do In The Shadows Sensibly Ordered for a Season 4 (Also, the Season 3 Trailer)

thecomedybureau.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank goodness that FX has the good sense to renew one of the funniest shows on television (that, by the way, hasn’t even gotten close to getting the sort of awards recognition it deserves). What We Do In The Shadows is just about to premiere its 3rd season on Fri. Sept. 3rd on FX (then next day on Hulu) after the entire length of the pandemic thus far (the second season begun pretty much at the beginning of lockdown in the U.S.).

thecomedybureau.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Season Premiere#Television#Delta#Pandemic#Fx#The Vampiric Council#Unfourseen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

What We Learned From the Queen Sugar Season 6 Trailer

When Queen Sugar debuted on OWN in the fall of 2016, it didn’t take long for the show to become one of the most popular on the network. Viewers fell in love with the Bordelon family and all of their complexities. In the years since the show has been on the air, we have seen the characters go through countless ups and downs, but they’ve always managed to stay true to themselves and each other. After a very interesting fifth season that had to be adjusted due to COVID-19, the show will be back for a sixth season and the official trailer has finally been released. Although Queen Sugar always gives what’s supposed to be given, the sixth season might end up being the best one yet. Keep reading to find out what we learned from the trailer for season six of Queen Sugar.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

When Calls the Heart season 9 trailer: What do we need?

We know that we’ll be waiting for a good while to get a When Calls the Heart season 9 trailer. As a matter of fact, we may not have it until we get around to the end of the year!. With that being said, though, we don’t want to wait...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The Top Five Episodes of FX’s What We Do In The Shadows

Originally a 2014 feature-length movie by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this hilarious spin-off follows the misadventures of three vampire roommates in New York City. Set to premiere its third season on September 3rd, What we do in the Shadows is a surprisingly hilarious take on modern-day vampires, with each episode being crazier than the last. However, the real question is, what are the five best episodes? Let’s check out which episodes are the best of the best of this top-notch comedy.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Only Murders in the Building (Season 1 Episode 1, 2 & 3) Hulu, “True Crime”, “Who Is Tim Kono”, “How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors”, trailer, release date

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman & John Hoffman comes a comedic m—er-mystery series for the ages. Startattle.com – Only Murders in the Building | Hulu. Episode title: “True Crime”, “Who Is Tim Kono”, “How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors”. Release date: August 31, 2021. Cast:. ·...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 premiere spoilers: What do we know so far?

We know that the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere has been filmed already; alas, we’ll be waiting a good while still to see it on the air!. So while we are stuck waiting until early October, what can we say about this installment in advance? There are a few things worth diving into here…
Moviesstartattle.com

We Need to Do Something (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

A family on the verge of self-destruction finds themselves isolated in their bathroom during a tornado warning. Startattle.com – We Need to Do Something 2021. Production : Atlas Industries / Spin a Black Yarn / A Bigger Boat / Hantz Motion Pictures. Distributor : IFC Midnight. We Need to Do...
TV Seriesthecomedybureau.com

Get Your First Look at “The Other Two” Season 2

Though it received heaps of praise in its first season on Comedy Central, the road to the second season for The Other Two has been long and winding (and we’re sure a pandemic didn’t help with that either). The acclaimed series following Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke as the “other”...
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘The Other Two’ Season 2 Trailer: Pat’s Famous Now, But What About Brooke & Cary? (VIDEO)

Will Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) be anything but The Other Two in Season 2 of the comedy? They’re certainly trying to stand out in the trailer. But as you’ll see in the new episodes — the first two drop on August 26 on HBO Max — their younger brother, pop star ChaseDreams (Case Walker) isn’t the only famous family member (though he’s officially entering retirement at the age of 14). Their mother Pat’s (Molly Shannon) daytime talk show is really taking off. She has plenty of fans recognizing her on the street, and when Brooke runs into her ex-boyfriend Lance (Josh Segarra), he tells her he loves Pat’s show.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Q-Force (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date

A handsome secret agent and his team of LGBTQ superspies embark on extraordinary adventures. Startattle.com – Q-Force | Netflix. Q-Force (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date. Q-Force Netflix. Never hide who you are. Unless you’re undercover. Q-FORCE, the first queer spy division. Q-Force (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date |...
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Funny Trailer for WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS Season 3 Introduces a New Vampire Council

FX has released a funny new trailer for the upcoming third season of What We Do In The Shadows. This show is great and offers some great comedic entertainment! I’m pretty excited for this upcoming season, and in this trailer we learn that we learn that Nandor and the gang have taken over as the new Vampiric Council, and well, that goes as well as you might expect with these characters.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘What We Do In the Shadows’ Season 3 Won’t Have Jackie Daytona, but It Does Promise Plenty More Surprises

One of the trickiest question facing any TV show is figuring out which fan-favorite elements to bring back into the fold and which ones to remain in single-episode glory. For “What We Do in the Shadows” — returning to FX early next month for Season 3 — no star burned brighter or as quickly as Jackie Daytona, the toothpick-chewing, definitely human alter ego of Laszlo (Matt Berry), a member of the show’s main coven.
Collider

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 3 Trailer Is Full of Werewolves, Vampire Hunting, and Atlantic City Gambling

Following the shocking Season 2 finale of What We Do In The Shadows, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with everyone’s favorite human Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) after discovering that he is a vampire killer. A major revelation, considering he lives in a house full of vampires. This season, Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and the fun-sucking Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) are elevated to a new level of power, putting them in the path of the vampire from which all vampires have descended. Well, there can be only one Supreme Leader and Nadja has dibs on that.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 6 Adds 'Walking Dead' Actor

Lucifer Season 6 is set to be the show's farewell, but that doesn't mean they're not adding any new actors into the mix. In Season 6, Episode 1, actor Chris Coy will appear. Coy is best known for playing Martin on four episodes of The Walking Dead and bellboy Barry Horowitz in five True Blood episodes. He also played Calvin Bunker on Banshee and L.P. Everett on Treme. In Lucifer Season 6, he'll play a character with very bad intentions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy