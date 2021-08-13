Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee education department not collecting, publicizing COVID-19 cases in schools

Columbia Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Department of Education appears to no longer accept reports from school districts about COVID-19 cases in their classrooms. Tennessee parents were able to use the dashboard during the 2020-21 school year amid earlier waves of the pandemic to track COVID-19 cases within their kids' school districts. The new dashboard will provide updates about how districts are spending the historic $2 billion influx of federal funding through 2024 to recover amid and in the wake of the pandemic.

Tennessee Statewbrc.com

‘You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are’: Tensions at Tenn. school board meeting over masks

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WBRC) - School officials in Williamson County, Tennessee voted to implement a temporary mask mandate for elementary school students, staff and visitors. The school board made the decision Tuesday night after a nearly four-hour meeting that saw frequent disruptions. One person was escorted from the room by deputies, and dozens of other parents opposed to mask mandates also walked out in support.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey is getting national attention for her comments over our state’s dead-last ranking for Covid-19 vaccinations. “Folks are supposed to have common sense. But it’s time to start blaming unvaccinated folks not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down,” Ivey said Thursday after a business launch in Birmingham.
Curry County, ORCurry Coastal Pilot

County vows to defy state lockdowns

Calling for an end to mandated lockdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Curry County Board of Commissioners said they would not enforce future closures of schools or businesses, or stay-at-home orders, if mandated by the state. Although there are no current mandated closures due to the virus, COVID-19 has...
Tennessee Statefox17.com

More Tennessee children hospitalized with COVID, current school-aged cases surpass 7,500

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The number of Tennessee children testing positive for COVID-19 continues to grow as does the number of children in the hospital due to the virus. According to Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) data, as of August 11 there are 49 children in hospitals, 14 in the ICU and 5 on ventilators. On Wednesday, Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) reported of the 106 COVID-19 patients admitted in it's hospitals, 12 of them are children.
Kentucky Statewpsdlocal6.com

With most of Kentucky in COVID-19 red zone, local school districts discuss possible mask mandates

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — West Kentucky schools in COVID-19 red zones are making critical decisions on children wearing a mask back to school. As of Monday, only 16 of Kentucky's 120 counties are out of the red zone, including just five in the Local 6 area: Crittenden, Fulton, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg. All other counties in the state are in the red zone, meaning the novel coronavirus is spreading at high rates. Lyon and Crittenden counties are in the orange zone, meaning the virus is spreading at a substantial rate in those communities. Fulton, Hickman and Trigg counties are in the yellow zone, meaning the virus is spreading at a moderate rate. Not one county in the entire state is in the green zone, which would indicate low COVID-19 spread.

