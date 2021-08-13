Richmond Police Investigate Shooting That Left 14-Month-Old Toddler Grazed by Bullet

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting incident early Thursday evening that left a 14-month-old toddler with minor injuries after being grazed by a bullet.

According to a press release issued by the Richmond Police Department on Friday, at approximately 5:02 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation that registered nine rounds being fired on the 3000 block of Shane Drive.

Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting at the scene, but were unable to locate any shooting victims. A short time later, Kaiser Hospital reported a 14-month-old had been brought in with a gunshot graze wound to the abdomen.

The toddler suffered only minor injuries and was listed in stable condition, police said.

As of Friday, authorities have no suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation and police said they will release additional information as it becomes available.

Any person with information about the incident is asked to call Detective A. Mandell at (510) 621-1259 or our anonymous tip line at (510) 307-TIPS (8177).