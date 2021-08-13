Cancel
Leavenworth, KS

Leavenworth Detention Center still on lockdown after inmate dies following fight

 4 days ago

LEAVENWORTH — The CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center has been on lockdown for 10 days after an inmate died from injuries he suffered in a fight, officials said Friday. Scott W. Wilson, 39, was kicked, punched and struck with a tray on Aug. 2. He suffered a broken rib and punctured lung and died two days later, said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

