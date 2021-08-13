Dozens of Central Florida jobs impacted by mass layoffs, furloughs this year. Here are the biggest.

Never before has the art of giving back been more relevant than now, when there is much less to give. It is clear that virtually every human being and enterprise has been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. In Orlando, the hospitality capital of the world, our collective industries have been devastated. All of us continue to remain steadfast in our belief that, in time, visitation levels will return to normal, and our businesses will once again thrive. However, during this time, our underserved communities have suffered disproportionate socio-economic hardships and now require more care and concern than ever before.