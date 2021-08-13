Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Liberty Mutual, Other Insurers File RICO Suit Over Allegedly Fraudulent Medical Treatments

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmica Mutual Insurance; Liberty Mutual Insurance Group; and other insurers filed a RICO lawsuit against Spine & Health, 4 UR Recovery Therapy and other defendants Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by the Law Offices of Greig, Kennedy, Seifert and Fitzgibbons, accuses the defendants of conspiring to use fraudulent medical treatments to file claims that exploit Michigan’s no-fault laws. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-11879, Liberty Insurance Corporation et al v. 4 Transport Inc et al.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Insurers#Amica Mutual Insurance#Rico#Spine Health#Law Com Radar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessLaw.com

Former Dollar Tree Employee Claims He Was Fired After Complaining About COVID-19 Policies

Lawyers at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Dollar Tree to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Law Office of Joshua D. Gruenberg on behalf of a former store assistant manager who contends that he was wrongly terminated after complaining about the company’s COVID-19 safety protocols. The case is 3:21-cv-01447, Hernandez v. Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. et al.
Lawedgarcountywatchdogs.com

America's Frontline Doctors Files For Preliminary Injunction Against Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

U.S. - (ECWd) - America's Frontline Doctors have filed for a Preliminary Injunction against Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services regarding the Emergency Use Authorizations of multiple COVID 19 Vaccines. "Accordingly, and for all of the foregoing reasons, Plaintiffs move under Rule 65, Fed.R.Civ.P.,...
BusinessLaw.com

Suit Claims Quest Diagnostics Fired Employee Who Reported Harassment

Quest Diagnostics and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed by Arce Law Group on behalf of Shantaya Suggs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-14540, Suggs v. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated et al.
EconomyLaw.com

Best Buy Warehouse Managers Ran Ponzi Scheme, Federal Lawsuit Alleges

Best Buy was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court alleging that warehouse supervisors at its New Jersey distribution center defrauded investors of over $2.6 million in a Ponzi scheme. The complaint was brought by Oved & Oved on behalf of RG7 Investments and other plaintiffs, who contend that the employees induced them to invest in a fictitious delivery company by misrepresenting Best Buy’s facilities as part of its operational support. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-14531, Gibly et al v. Best Buy Co., Inc. et al.
LawLaw.com

Suit Over Fired Allegedly Started By PAM Cooking Spray Removed to Fed Court

Lawyers at Lavin, Cedrone Graver Boyd & Disipio on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Conagra Brands, maker of Duncan Hines, Orville Redenbacher’s and other packaged food brands, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Soloff & Zervanos on behalf of Jean Carlos Rivera Salcedo and Kenya Zaragoza. The case is 2:21-cv-03446, Zaragoza et al v. Conagra Brands, Inc. et al.
LawLaw.com

Walmart Hit With Products Liability Suit Over Allegedly Defective Bike Pedal

Sam’s Club and Walmart were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by Swartz Culleton P.C. on behalf of Brandon Stroup and Jessica Stroup. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:21-cv-03442, Stroup et al v. Sam’s West, Inc. et al.
Houston, TXsetexasrecord.com

Suit alleges woman's cardiac arrest death was due to cardiologist's negligent treatment

HOUSTON — A cardiologist is facing a claim that his delayed diagnosis and treatment of a patient's severe heart disease caused her cardiac arrest and death. Murray Steve Smith, individually and as representative of the estate of Karen Kennedy Smith, Taylor Steve Smith, Lindsey Leigh Smith and Shannon Byrne Smith filed a complaint Aug. 12 in Harris County District Court against Alfredo T. Garcia, M.D., Houston Heart Centre, PA, and Houston Independent Physicians ACO LLC alleging negligence.
LawLaw.com

Morgan & Morgan Alleges Recklessness In Newly Filed Suit Over Tractor-Trailer Collision

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Dennis Wilbur and Gala Wilbur. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, targets Hurricane Specialized and Thomas Torres. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-01404, Wilbur et al. v. Torres et al.
IndustryLaw.com

Insurer Claims Jet Company Did Nothing to Stop Corrosion, Mold Growth in Aircraft

Hinshaw & Culbertson filed an insurance lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Hallmark Insurance Company. The complaint takes aim at Main Line Jet and other defendants, and seeks a declaration over coverage for water damage to an aircraft. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:21-cv-01951, Hallmark Insurance Company v. Main Line Jet, LLC et al.
Hamden, CTNew Haven Register

CT authorities allege dentist submitted $200k worth of fraudulent Medicaid claims

NORTH HAVEN — A local dentist was arrested Wednesday after state authorities allege he billed Medicaid for more than $200,000 worth of services he never performed. Christian O’Connor, of Hamden, was charged with first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community. He was also charged with health insurance fraud. The 53-year-old...
LawHouston Chronicle

Labor Law Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Cerida Investment Corp. for Allegedly Failing to Provide Accurate Wages

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Cerida Investment Corp., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Cerida Investment Corp. is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court, Case No. 21CV384529. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.
Public Safetylaconiadailysun.com

Fraud unit sees record number of fraudulent insurance claims this year

The onslaught of fraudulent medical records began with a case in which an entire family, young children included, claimed they had been in separate ATV accidents that each warranted a significant surgery. Brendan Harris, the acting fraud director of the New Hampshire Insurance Department, received the case about a year...
California StateLaw.com

Proposed Class Action Linking CPAP Machine to Cancer Lands in California Federal Court

Koninklijke Philips, the health care technology company, and other defendants were hit with a class action Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act regarding ventilators used to treat sleep apnea and respiratory failure, was brought by Morgan & Morgan, Robins Kaplan and the law office of Justin Sobodash. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-06300, Bastasch et al. v. Koninklijke Philips N.V. et al.
Fresno, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

Central Valley Fruit Broker Member Pleads Guilty and Agrees to Pay $1.25 Million to Resolve Criminal and Civil Allegations of Fraudulent Crop Insurance Claims

FRESNO, Calif. — Ralph Hackett, 66, of Clovis, pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting mail fraud and agreed to pay $650,000 in criminal restitution for helping another individual submit a fraudulent crop insurance claim for table grapes for the crop year 2013, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Pennsylvania StateLaw.com

Pa.'s Suit Against 3M, DuPont Over Allegedly Dangerous Foams Removed to Fed Court

Archer & Greiner on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against 3M Co., Corteva Agriscience, DuPont, Chemours, Chubb, Raytheon Technologies, BASF and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Dilworth Paxson; Baron & Budd; and Cossich Sumich Parsiola & Taylor on behalf of Pennsylvania and Haverford Township, who allege that defendants are liable for aqueous film-forming foams that contaminated their properties, in 2:21-cv-03587, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania et al. v. 3M Co. et al.
LawPosted by
Reuters

Mandates bring new role for law firms: playing vaccine cop

(Reuters) - U.S. law firms are entering a brave new world of logistical and administrative challenges as a growing number begin requiring lawyers, staff and even office guests to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccine mandates are a policy issue for firm managers, but they also create demands that law firms haven't typically experienced as employers before, industry consultants said, like verifying a person's medical status or assessing a request for religious exemption.
LawMedscape News

Doctor Wins Restraining Order Against CVS After Prescription Ban

A Kentucky pain specialist has won a temporary restraining order against CVS Pharmacy after the retail chain forbade its pharmacies to fill his prescriptions. In an August 11 decision, District Court Judge William Bertelsman ordered CVS to stop refusing prescriptions written by Kendall E. Hansen, MD. Judge Bertelsman ruled that Hansen is likely to succeed in his claim that CVS barred his prescriptions without evidence that he violated any law or professional protocol. The restraining order will remain in place while Hansen's lawsuit against CVS Pharmacy proceeds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy