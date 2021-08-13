Liberty Mutual, Other Insurers File RICO Suit Over Allegedly Fraudulent Medical Treatments

Best Buy was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court alleging that warehouse supervisors at its New Jersey distribution center defrauded investors of over $2.6 million in a Ponzi scheme. The complaint was brought by Oved & Oved on behalf of RG7 Investments and other plaintiffs, who contend that the employees induced them to invest in a fictitious delivery company by misrepresenting Best Buy’s facilities as part of its operational support. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-14531, Gibly et al v. Best Buy Co., Inc. et al.