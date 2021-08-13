Cancel
Tahlequah, OK

Tahlequah Community Fund looking for grant applications

Tahlequah Daily Press
 4 days ago

The Tahlequah Community Fund is launching the 2021 grant cycle and is seeking grant applications from Tahlequah area nonprofit organizations. TCF encourages applications that address any of a broad array of community interests including arts, education, culture, health and wellness, community beautification, conservation, and human services. Projects focused on youth education and development will be given priority consideration.

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

