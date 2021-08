DICKINSON, N.D. — Contractions at 24 weeks is never a good sign and Sarita Haag knew it. Something was wrong and answers were few and far between. Within hours a team of doctors and nurses would bring McKenzie Haven into this world early and, at 1 pound, 9 ounces, she would be rushed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with a gloomy prognosis and few answers.