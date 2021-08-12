El Dorado - Willis Frank Long, of El Dorado, Kansas, passed away on August 11, 2021 at the age of 81 with his loving family by his side. Willis was born on September 30, 1939 in El Dorado, Kansas to John and Thelma (Welty) Long. After graduating high school, Willis worked as a ranch hand for various ranches in the area. Then became a journeyman lineman for Butler Rural Electric Coop. Then hired on at Pester Refinery as an electrician, then moved to Texaco Refinery. He retired as an electrician from Frontier El Dorado Refining Company. He married the love of his life, Veda Brenner, on June 21, 1959. They shared a wonderful life together, full of love and happiness. Willis and Veda loved to travel. They took several trips throughout their life together. Their favorite, of which, was Hawaii. Veda was his true love. When asked what his hobbies were, Willis replied "just being with my wife". He was also an avid collector. He loved to collect antiques, Texaco trucks and airplanes, and memorabilia from his favorite singer, Gene Autry. Willis was a longtime faithful and devoted member of Temple Baptist Church, serving as head usher for many years. He also served in many other capacities in the church. The most valued treasures in his life were God and his family.