Your weekend long reads 💉

To jab, or not to jab? That is the question, still, for some: About 3 in 10 eligible people in the U.S. have not received at least one COVID-19 shot. But employers like Tyson Foods and the U.S. military , and even events like music festivals , are requiring vaccines. Want to travel to Canada ? You’ll need to be vaccinated. Pregnant ? You should get the shots too, the CDC says. Here are more vaccine stories from across the country:

► From USA TODAY Editor-in-Chief Nicole Carroll: My brother won't get the vaccine. I asked why. His reasons. My responses.

► Fewer jabs mean fewer jobs: States with lower vaccination and higher COVID-19 infection rates are behind in growth this summer.

► Should you vaccinate your under-12 child? Doctors say it's "too risky."

► Vaccine breakups: Is it fair to cut someone out of your life for not getting the shot?

► Florida church vaccinates hundreds after 6 members die from COVID-19 in 10 days .

► Some bosses may charge you $20 to $50 more for health insurance on every paycheck if you're not vaccinated .

