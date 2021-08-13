Cancel
Lenawee County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lenawee, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 16:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Monroe County in southeastern Michigan Southern Lenawee County in southeastern Michigan * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 406 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Grosse Ile to Petersburg to near Fayette, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Flat Rock, Dundee and Petersburg around 410 PM EDT. Ida around 425 PM EDT. Lambertville around 430 PM EDT. Temperance around 435 PM EDT. Monroe around 450 PM EDT. Luna Pier around 455 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Newport, Seneca, Lime Creek, Estral Beach, Munson, Ogden Center, Canandaigua, Toledo Beach, Erie and South Rockwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

