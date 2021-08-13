Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN DODGE AND NORTHEASTERN WILCOX COUNTIES THROUGH 415 PM EDT At 348 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Rhine, or 8 miles east of Abbeville...moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Eastman, Abbeville, Rhine, Union, Five Points, Cedar Creek and Godwinsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH