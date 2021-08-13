Cancel
Wilcox County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wilcox A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WESTERN WILCOX COUNTY THROUGH 430 PM EDT At 359 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Owensboro, or 11 miles southwest of Abbeville...moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Rochelle, Pitts, Double Run, Antioch Church, Owensboro, Pope City and Seville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH

