Special Weather Statement issued for Schuyler, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central New York. Target Area: Schuyler; Steuben Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Schuyler and southern Steuben Counties through 445 PM EDT At 408 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bath to near Troupsburg. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corning, Bath, Campbell, Watkins Glen, Painted Post, Addison, Woodhull, Montour Falls, Hornby and Jasper. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 38 and 46. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH