‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ 2×01 Review: “Strange Energies”
Starting the season off with a bang, Star Trek: Lower Decks dives right in with “interpersonal conflict” in three different ways–the conflict between Beckett Mariner and Captain Freeman, between Tendi and Rutherford, and conflict between Ransom, Captain Freeman, and Mariner. I put “interpersonal conflict” in quotation marks because historically, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry said that in the world of Star Trek, interpersonal conflict was a thing of the past. All conflict occurred from outside the ship, outside of the Federation. Modern Trek has pushed back on that idea and Lower Decks offers a great critique of that idea in 2×01, “Strange Energies.” This theme of the episode is set up in the first scene, when Beckett says, “Look, I know we’re not supposed to have interpersonal conflict, but I really hate that Andorian.” I laughed out loud when I heard her say that because it was a clear jab at Gene Roddenberry. I really enjoy how that idea shapes this episode. Let’s explore that idea.fangirlish.com
