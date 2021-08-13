Cancel
Reno, NV

Ninth record high since mid-June recorded at Lake Tahoe

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another heat record fell at Lake Tahoe on Thursday when the high temperature reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) on the shores of the mountain waters in South Lake Tahoe, California.

It marks the 13th time since mid-June that the town on the California-Nevada line at an elevation of 6,237 feet (1,901 meters) has either tied or set a new record high.

Thursday’s high topped the previous record of 89 F (31.6 C) set in 1990, the National Weather Service in Reno said Friday.

Scientists say climate change has made the western United States warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme as the Earth continues to warm.

Also Friday, U.S. weather officials announced July was the hottest month on Earth in 142 years of recordkeeping.

As extreme heat waves struck parts of the United States and Europe, the globe averaged 62.07 F (16.73 C) last month, beating out the previous record set in July 2016 and tied in 2019 and 2020, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. The margin was just 0.02 degrees (0.01 C).

The last seven Julys, from 2015 to 2021, have been the hottest seven Julys on record, said NOAA climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo. Last month was 1.67 degrees (0.93 C) warmer than the 20th century average for the month.

At South Lake Tahoe, the monthly average temperature of 60.8 F (55.1 C) was 5.5 degrees (3.1 C) hotter than normal for the month of July.

South Lake Tahoe tied or set new records on five of six days from July 7 to July 12.

The nine new, outright records set there since mid-June began June 17, when the high of 91 F (32.7 C) smashed the previous mark of 85 F (29 C) set in 1985.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

