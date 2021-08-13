Cancel
Leavenworth, KS

Leavenworth Detention Center on lockdown after inmate dies

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — The CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center has been on lockdown for 10 days after an inmate died from injuries he suffered in a fight, officials said Friday.

Scott W. Wilson, 39, was kicked, punched and struck with a tray on Aug. 2. He suffered a broken rib and punctured lung and died two days later, said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Another inmate, a 28-year-old man, has been identified as a suspect but no charges were filed as of Friday afternoon, The Leavenworth Times reported.

The Leavenworth Detention Center houses pretrial detainees for the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ryan Gustin, spokesman for CoreCivic, said in an email that the detention center was placed on lockdown Aug. 3 and the lockdown was still in place Friday.

Detention center officials are working with U.S. Marshals to determine when normal operations will resume, he said.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

