Pittsfield, MA

2 charged with armed home invasion in Pittsfield

By Nick DeGray
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Two men have been arrested after allegedly forcing their way into a home with a firearm. According to Lieutenant John Soules, officers received a report of an armed home invasion in Pittsfield on July 28. They learned that two people allegedly entered a home with a firearm and assaulted a man inside. The firearm was shot inside the home by one of the suspects. A victim inside received minor injuries.

www.news10.com

Comments / 0

