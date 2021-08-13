2 charged with armed home invasion in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Two men have been arrested after allegedly forcing their way into a home with a firearm. According to Lieutenant John Soules, officers received a report of an armed home invasion in Pittsfield on July 28. They learned that two people allegedly entered a home with a firearm and assaulted a man inside. The firearm was shot inside the home by one of the suspects. A victim inside received minor injuries.www.news10.com
Comments / 0