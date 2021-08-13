Cancel
WATCH: Keondre Coburn meets Bijan Robinson in the backfield

By Griffin McVeigh
 4 days ago
One of the best parts about fall camp is getting the offense’s best guys going up against the defense’s best guys. Especially with a program like Texas, where talent is on the roster from top to bottom.

During Thursday’s practice, Keondre Coburn, arguably Texas’ best defensive lineman, got ahold of running back Bijan Robinson in the backfield.

No. 99 comes out of frame from the right side of the offensive line, before dropping Robinson for a loss. While many may say to protect the Longhorns’ best overall player, hitting people in practice can be fun.

Since it looks like the first-team offensive line is out on the field, it’s safe to say Coburn got past Denzel Okafor fairly easily.

You can watch the full video below:

Coburn is going to surprise a lot of people this season as one of the best defensive linemen in the Big 12. As a redshirt sophomore, he finished with 4.5 tackles for a loss and one sack. Those numbers are projected to grow under Pete Kwiatkowski’s guidance.

And do not get too used to Robinson getting dropped in the backfield. The preseason first-team Big 12 running back can make something out of nothing, even when it seems impossible.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

