Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

2 new fires expand rapidly in southern Oregon

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Two new wildfires started by lightning late Thursday afternoon grew rapidly Friday in southeastern Oregon not too far from the site of the Bootleg Fire, which until recently was the nation’s largest blaze.

The Patton Meadow fire about 14 miles west of Lakeview, near the California border, exploded to 11 square miles (28 square kilometers) in less than 24 hours in a landscape sucked dry by extreme drought.

An RV park was evacuated overnight in the remote region about 350 miles (560 kilometers) southeast of Portland that’s dotted with ranches, rural subdivisions, campgrounds and RV parks. The largest town in the area, Lakeview, has a population of about 2,600 people.

Another nearby fire was smaller but also growing and was just over one square mile (2.6 square kilometers) Friday afternoon.

Gov. Kate Brown declared an emergency to help get firefighting crews and resources to the Patton Meadow Fire, which is also threatening communication infrastructure, authorities said.

Tamara Schmidt, a U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman with the fire incident command team, said fire growth was extremely rapid due to the weather conditions.

“That’s substantial fire activity,” she said. “We’re still in initial attack, this is a really fresh fire.”

The fires are near the area torched by the monstrous Bootleg Fire, which until recently was the nation’s largest blaze. That fire started July 6 and burned an area more than half the size of Rhode Island before crews gained the upper hand. The fire is 98% contained.

Triple-digit temperatures and bone-dry conditions in the state, which is undergoing a third day of extreme heat, will increase the fire risk in Oregon through the weekend, officials warned.

Comments / 2

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

533K+
Followers
298K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Lakeview, OR
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Oregon#Weather#Drought#Infrastructure#The Patton Meadow Fire#U S Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Thousands of live sand dollars wash up on Oregon coast

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — Scores of live sand dollars began washing ashore on the Oregon coast Sunday, mystifying locals. The Seaside Aquarium posted photos of the sand dollars to Facebook on Sunday, reporting that thousands washed up with the afternoon high tides on the south end of Seaside Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Posted by
The Associated Press

School on Navajo Nation to stay remote after radon exposure

RED VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — A return to in-person classes at a Navajo Nation school will be on hold indefinitely because of a unknown radiation levels, likely caused by decades of uranium mining. Cody M. Begaye, spokesman for the Navajo Nation Department of Dine Education, said the presence of radioactive...
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Arkansas posts 41 new virus deaths as hospitalizations drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Tuesday reported 41 more COVID-19 deaths as the number of people hospitalized from the virus dropped. The Department of Health reported the state’s deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began now totals 6,539. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by 49 to 1,410, a day after the state reached a new record for people in the hospital due to the virus.
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Officials: Florida panther found dead

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died. It’s the 20th panther death this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known. The remains of the 2-year-old cat were found Sunday in Collier County in the Picayune Strand State...

Comments / 2

Community Policy