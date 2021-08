Tim McGraw has a new music video coming out and it turned into quite a family affair. McGraw’s latest song, “7500OBO,” will feature McGraw and Faith Hill’s youngest daughter, Audrey, in the video, and clearly, the country music crooner couldn’t be prouder of his 19-year-old. It’s Audrey’s career as a model that led to her casting in the music video and from what we’ve seen, she’s got a bright career ahead of her as an actress if she so chooses.