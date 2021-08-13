Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Our 15 Most Popular Recipes Of The Summer

By Felix Behr
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite the calendar's insistence that we're hurtling towards fall, summer's heat is still hanging in there. Even if you haven't watched the competitors on "The Great British Baking Show" valiantly attempt complicated bakes in an unconditioned tent, you know certain recipes just pair with the summer heat better than others. While you can save your hearty Sunday roast and pumpkin-spiced everything for later in the year, it's still the perfect season to try out grilled foods, salads, sandwiches, and sweet treats.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Ray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato Salad#Fast Food#Nestle#Cooking#Food Drink#Apple Tv#American#English#Premier League#Hygge#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Reason Ritz Crackers Are Banned In Other Countries

When it comes to snacks, Ritz crackers may be at the top of your list. These versatile crackers are great to dip into hummus or guacamole, top with cheese or deli meat, or pop in your mouth just as they are. If you attend a party or gathering, you may go straight for a box of Ritz crackers and a dip, and you're all set to contribute some deliciousness to the festivities.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 33% Agree This Is The Worst Cracker Barrel Breakfast Item

Chain restaurant Cracker Barrel serves up all kinds of comfort food dishes, and while they have an extensive dinner menu packed with classics like meatloaf and fried chicken, they also have plenty of breakfast fare available for hungry diners for their all-day breakfast option (via Cracker Barrel). However, according to 592 individuals surveyed by Mashed, there are a few breakfast dishes that just aren't worth ordering, many of which have a hint of Southern flair found throughout the chain establishment's menu.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Employee Video Shows How KFC Pot Pies Are Really Made

Kentucky Fried Chicken may have been known for its buckets of fried chicken ever since opening its first franchise location in 1952. But since it began selling pot pies in 1995 (via the Los Angeles Times), they have arguably become just as much of a staple on the menu. Originally introduced as a limited edition item in a select part of the country, KFC's pot pies didn't sound destined to take off all that significantly (via Fast Food Menu Prices). However, the fast food chain decided to officially add them to its regular menu. In 2012, HuffPost reported that pot pies were made available in all the KFC locations across the U.S. Since then, they have become one of KFC's most popular items.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

In Jamie Oliver's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

British chef Jamie Oliver isn't about making cooking a complicated process – on the contrary, as he puts it, "My general rule is that if everyone knew how to cook fresh produce from their local area, and Monday to Thursday within 20 minutes, you know, there's millions of recipes out there to be had" (via Gracious Quotes). So it shouldn't be too surprising that one of the things he is best known for is his take on an old classic – the steak sarnie, a.k.a. Oliver's version of the classic steak sandwich.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Grocery Store Bacon Ranked Worst To Best

For centuries, bacon has coaxed us out of bed with an intoxicating aroma and a symphony of snaps, hisses, and pops. And in the early-to-mid 2000s, this wonderful food sizzled its way from simple breakfast side dish to unequaled culinary craze. Strips of unctuous pork belly wrapped and weaved around an ever-expanding menu of foods, while bits of the stuff were crumbled into desserts, and bacon flavoring was infused into all manner of inedible items.
Recipesagardenforthehouse.com

Tex-Mex Casserole

Hungry? I have a (meatless, gluten-free) Tex-Mex Casserole to offer you! It’s a layered dish of corn tortillas, fresh veggies, black beans, and melty cheese. You can make the casserole well ahead of time, and then bake it off at your leisure. The baked casserole can be frozen. Here’s the recipe for this crowd-pleaser:
Recipes12tomatoes.com

4-Ingredient Hamburger Casserole

The easiest casserole you’ll ever make. A casserole made up of just four ingredients might sound like it’s either too good to be true or completely devoid of flavor, but this one is neither of those things. It does have just four ingredients, but it’s very very real and is as tasty as a cheeseburger but with all the comfort of a casserole. I find myself making this on busy weeknights because it’s just so easy to throw together, but unlike some other last-minute meals I’ve tried out, I never hear any whining about this one once we all sit down to dinner.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why Einstein Bros. Bagels Changed Their Chicken Standards

Regional breakfast chain Einstein Bros. Bagels recently announced, in a press release, a change in its chicken sourcing, promising to ensure by 2024 that all chicken is sourced in alignment with Global Animal Partnership (GAP) standards. This means that the chain will only source breeds proven to have a higher welfare outcome, chickens that receive enough space per GAP guidelines, chickens with improved living environments, and chickens that have been processed humanely.
El Paso, TXPosted by
Mashed

Aarón Sánchez Says You Should Never Use This Meat For Tacos

Fans of Aarón Sánchez, chef and current judge on Fox culinary competition "MasterChef," are likely more than well-aware of the television personality's Mexican-American roots. Born in El Paso, Texas, Sánchez is the son of Mexican chef Zarela Martinez (via El Paso Times) and hosted the Cooking Channel's Emmy-nominated series, "Taco Trip." He's also the author of two Mexican cookbooks, "La Comida del Barrio" and "Simple Food, Big Flavor: Unforgettable Mexican-Inspired Recipes from My Kitchen to Yours" (via Food Network). So, when it comes to Mexican food, one could argue that he is one of the United States' foremost authorities.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis Made This Dessert To Give Guests At Her Wedding

Have you heard of Giada De Laurentiis? If you're a frequent reader of the site, you most likely have: We've covered everything from how the Food Network star got her big break to her cooking show parody to her Los Angeles home. The television host and cookbook author rose to fame in 2003, when her first series, "Everyday Italian," premiered on Food Network. She's gone on to host many more cooking shows, from "Giada at Home" to "Giada in Italy."
Cook County, ILPosted by
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
RecipesCleveland News - Fox 8

Heinen's shares summer recipe ideas with Kenny

The chefs from Heinen's opened up their summer cookbook and shared a variety of recipes with Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton. From great grill recipes to salads using fresh stone fruit to recipes that need NO cooking at all. You can get all of these recipes at https://fox8.com/morning-show/kickin-it-with-kenny/heinens-shares-summer-recipe-ideas-with-kenny/

Comments / 0

Community Policy