Here in the United States, many companies have been calling their employees back to the office or instituting a hybrid model, which involves a combination of time in the office and time working remotely. With the Delta variant taking over headlines in recent weeks, we’re back to more uncertainty on what’s the best work model during this time and how that extends beyond Covid. Some organizations are going remote again, while others are going back to the drawing board to redesign what the future of work looks like for their teams so they can try to get back some sense of operating normalcy even with the continued pandemic concerns. If all this back and forth leaves you a little dizzy, you’re not alone!