Detroit Tigers: Spencer Torkelson and the Erie 9 make history

They have finally arrived.Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene — two of baseball's top prospects and potential cornerstones of the Detroit Tigers' future — will debut with the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday night. The game against the Indianapolis Indians begins at 7:05 p.m.Updates will be posted here throughout the game.PregameIn their Triple-A debut, Greene played right field and batted second. With Double-A Erie, Greene played six games in right field. Torkelson is slated in at first base and fourth in the lineup. Greene first at-bat (first inning) In Greene’s first at-bat with the Mud Hens he fouled off the first pitch he saw. Indianapolis pitcher Cam Vieaux then threw four straight balls - all on the outside part of the plate- for Greene to draw a five-pitch walk.Torkelson first at-bat (first inning), 2-0 countTorkelson’s first Triple-A at-bat arrived with the bases loaded in the first. On an 2-0 pitch, he hit a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in Daz Cameron for the first run of the game. 1⃣ plate appearance, 1⃣ RBI. ???? #LetsGoHens | #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/8BpeKDcbnH— Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) August 17, 2021