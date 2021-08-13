Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Detroit Tigers: Spencer Torkelson and the Erie 9 make history

By Roger Castillo
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Tigers Double-A affiliate Erie SeaWolves had some history-making moments in their route of Altoona. Any Detroit Tigers prospect fans know the names of Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson as they are the nighly headliners lately over in Erie and rightfully so. Last night, Greene (number one on our...

motorcitybengals.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

126K+
Followers
319K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Spencer Torkelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seawolves#Double A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
BaseballBless You Boys

Torkelson and Greene homer in SeaWolves victory

Nashville Sounds 4, Toledo Mud Hens 2 (box) Well it didn’t go well for the Hens over the past week. The offense was held down on Sunday in a 4-2 loss, and as a result, the Sounds took the series five games to two. Things got off to a promising...
MLBaudacy.com

'One more step to go:' Torkelson and Greene can 'taste' Detroit in Toledo

Spencer Torkelson was going out for dinner with his parents. Riley Greene was going out for dinner with his grandparents. Figures they got the same call. It was the manager of the Erie Sea Wolves on the other end of the line, telling the Tigers' top two prospects they were being promoted to Triple-A Toledo.
MLBMLB

1 step closer: Torkelson, Greene to Triple-A

DETROIT -- No, Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene aren’t coming to the big leagues in 2021. But they’ll finish out the summer right down the road. The Tigers announced Sunday night that they’re promoting their top two prospects, along with shortstop Ryan Kreidler, to Triple-A Toledo. They’re expected to make their Mud Hens debuts Tuesday night against Indianapolis at Fifth Third Field.
MLBDetroit News

Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, Ryan Kreidler earn promotions to Triple-A Toledo

Detroit — Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson, the Tigers top two position player prospects, have been abusing Double-A pitching over the last seven days — Greene is hitting .524 and slugging 1.24 with a 1.80 OPS with four homers and 12 RBIs. Torkelson is hitting .429 over the same stretch, slugging .905 with a 1.33 OPS, three home runs and seven RBIs.
MLBPosted by
The Toledo Blade

5 things to know about new Mud Hens star Spencer Torkelson

Rated as the Detroit Tigers’ No. 1 prospect and No. 2 overall for Major League Baseball, Spencer Torkelson has earned his way to a promotion to Triple-A. The first baseman/third baseman compiled a .263 batting average, .373 on-base percentage, a .560 slugging rate, and a .933 on-base plus slugging percentage in 50 games for the Double-A Erie Seawolves. He began the season with High-A West Michigan, but his 14 home runs for Erie slated him in a seven-way tie for 12th place in Double-A Northeast.Torkelson will join Triple-A Toledo as the Mud Hens battle for first place in the Triple-A East’s Midwest Division. Here...
MLBPosted by
The Toledo Blade

Live updates: Torkelson, Greene make debut with Mud Hens

They have finally arrived.Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene — two of baseball's top prospects and potential cornerstones of the Detroit Tigers' future — will debut with the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday night. The game against the Indianapolis Indians begins at 7:05 p.m.Updates will be posted here throughout the game.PregameIn their Triple-A debut, Greene played right field and batted second. With Double-A Erie, Greene played six games in right field.  Torkelson is slated in at first base and fourth in the lineup. Greene first at-bat (first inning) In Greene’s first at-bat with the Mud Hens he fouled off the first pitch he saw. Indianapolis pitcher Cam Vieaux then threw four straight balls - all on the outside part of the plate- for Greene to draw a five-pitch walk.Torkelson first at-bat (first inning), 2-0 countTorkelson’s first Triple-A at-bat arrived with the bases loaded in the first. On an 2-0 pitch, he hit a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in Daz Cameron for the first run of the game. 1⃣ plate appearance, 1⃣ RBI. ???? #LetsGoHens | #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/8BpeKDcbnH— Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) August 17, 2021
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals already regretting Jon Lester trade

One start into the Jon Lester era in St. Louis Cardinals history and it’s likely that the Redbirds are already wondering why they made a trade for him. Lester made his debut for the Cardinals on Tuesday night and the results were anything but impressive. In five innings, the 37-year-old southpaw surrendered six runs on nine hits as the Atlanta Braves went on to record a 6-1 victory in St. Louis.
MLBallfans.co

Yankees Send Down the Guy Who Should Be Starting in Centerfield

The deadline came and went and Brian Cashman did all he could do given the financial constraints he was operating under, thanks to an owner who despite having the greatest revenue of any MLB team, refuses to spend commensurately. One thing Cashman just wasn’t able to fix is the glaring problem in centerfield. Therefore, this is an issue the Yankees will simply have to manage. I believe this issue is the single most important controllable area of focus for the Yankee offense and defense.
MLBFanSided

Braves: Legal update on outfielder Marcell Ozuna

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will not be charged for felony aggravated assault. Injured Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will no longer be charged with felony aggravated assault, stemming from his May arrest during a domestic dispute. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office will not proceed with a felony charge...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte has a new home

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte, who was released on July 29, has found a new home with the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league contract. It took a week, but Ender Inciarte is back in the league…sort of. The former Braves outfielder signed a minor league contract with the...
MLBfoxla.com

VIDEO: LA Dodgers' ball girl tackles pitch invader during crosstown rivalry game

LOS ANGELES - It was chaos inside Dodger Stadium Sunday during a crosstown rivalry game as the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the LA Angels. The game featured multiple MLB All-Stars including Shohei Ohtati, Trea Turner, and Albert Pujols, but it was a ball girl who shined and ended up having the best play of the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy