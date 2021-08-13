90 Day Fiance’s Russ and Paola Mayfield Announce They Are ‘Taking a Break’ From Their Marriage

Russ and Paola. Courtesy of Paola Mayfield/Instagram

Taking some time apart. After eight years together, 90 Day Fiancé’s Russ and Paola Mayfield confirmed they are taking a break from their marriage.

“During this pandemic, it’s hit everyone very hard, especially couples who have had to stay indoors with each other 24/7,” Dominique Enchinton, Paola’s manager and owner of Dominion Talent House, told In Touch in a statement on Friday, August 13. “Russ has lost his job during the pandemic, so Paola was the sole breadwinner for the past year. With all of that, it’s definitely taken a toll on both of them being in each other’s faces, so they are going to be taking a break for a little bit.”

Enchinton noted that the pair “are not getting a divorce yet,” and plan to go to therapy to “work through the issues.”

The couple, both 34, sparked split speculation after the Colombia native posted cryptic tweets on Wednesday, August 11.

Russ and Paola with their son. Courtesy of Paola Mayfield/Instagram

“Part of the reason why relationships end is that we get caught up in other things, forget to appreciate one another, and sadly, marriage isn’t a priority anymore,” Paola tweeted at the time.

Hours later, the wrestler tweeted a second message, which she also shared via Instagram.

“People asked me why I don’t take pictures with my husband, and my answer is… I just don’t like to pretend #youareguessingright,” the reality star wrote.

Russ and Paola previously appeared on season 1 of the TLC reality series beginning in February 2014 after they originally met when the Oklahoma native worked abroad in Paola’s home country. After Russ returned to the United States, he applied for a K-1 visa for her and they were married in October 2013.

Years later, the pair announced they were expanding their family in July 2018 after the Super Pao Fit founder had suffered a miscarriage.

“This is the most amazing feeling ever,” the TLC personalities exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “We can’t believe we are going to be parents — we are already so in love with our baby. We are ready for this new adventure and we know it will bring us closer together. God has blessed us again, and this time, we are going as strong as our baby’s heartbeat!”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alums welcomed their son Axel in January 2019.

“What an amazing way to start a new year, while I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me, ‘Happy New Year,’ I was just focused on meeting my baby, it wasn’t easy but it was totally worth it,” the fitness trainer previously said in a statement. “My little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now! I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel.”

The nutrition coach exclusively told Us that May that she had no plans to give Axel a sibling, though her spouse would have liked to.

“Do it yourself,” she joked with her husband at the time. “I need a break. … I’m done.”

