Reach out to someone in mental-health distress — you may save a life

By Bruce Fulton
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was with heavy hearts that my good wife and I read Jerri Clark’s account of the life and death of her son, Calvin [“Becoming homeless in Seattle helped him find psychiatric help. His mom says it shouldn’t have taken that long,” July 25, Northwest]. The photo collage brought us to tears, for there we saw images of the first half of the life of our older child, who is currently undergoing restorative hospitalization. The second half of our child’s life has been marked by a cycle, familiar to those of us who have lived with mental illness, of psychosis, involuntary commitment, incarceration, substance abuse, eviction and homelessness. Our priority for years has been to keep our child alive and live an independent life.

