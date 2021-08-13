Egan man arrested for allegedly driving to N. La. for sex with juvenile, faces child porn and animal abuse charges

OAK GROVE, La. (KLFY) — An Egan man was arrested in West Carroll Parish after sheriff’s deputies there said he drove to Oak Grove for sex with a juvenile. James G. Regan of Egan faces charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces additional charges of 39 counts of Possession of child pornography and one count of sexual abuse of an animal. He has no bond, and may face additional charges based on a warrant from the Crowley Police Department.