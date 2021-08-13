Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Egan man arrested for allegedly driving to N. La. for sex with juvenile, faces child porn and animal abuse charges

By Scott Lewis
cenlanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAK GROVE, La. (KLFY) — An Egan man was arrested in West Carroll Parish after sheriff’s deputies there said he drove to Oak Grove for sex with a juvenile. James G. Regan of Egan faces charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces additional charges of 39 counts of Possession of child pornography and one count of sexual abuse of an animal. He has no bond, and may face additional charges based on a warrant from the Crowley Police Department.

www.cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Oak Grove, LA
City
Egan, LA
County
West Carroll Parish, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Sex Abuse#Animals#Driving#Creep Catchers Usa#Ccusa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...

Comments / 0

Community Policy