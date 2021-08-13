Restaurant Owners Are Asking Yelp For Help Against Anti-Vax Trolls

The restaurant industry is chock full of fun little paradoxes. For example, it's entirely possible that the recent shortage of restaurant workers might not even exist if it weren't for all the lay-offs in the restaurant industry that occurred early on in the COVID-19 pandemic. At least that's what restaurant industry titan Guy Fieri suggested in a controversial interview with the New York Times, in which Fieri likened furloughed restaurant workers who've chosen to stay home and collect unemployment (rather than go out and grab available work) to children who choose to eat junk food instead of healthy meals.