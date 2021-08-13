Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Restaurant Owners Are Asking Yelp For Help Against Anti-Vax Trolls

By Lisa Curran Matte
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Crowd-sourced review platforms like Yelp have long been aware of how users can weaponize their sites with false claims designed to hurt businesses. It's why the major players have systems in place to detect fake reviews — good and bad — to ensure the integrity of individual posts (via Review Trackers). While Yelp doesn't disclose specifics of their internal system review, it's reported the company employs a multi-tiered system to identify, among other things, clear bias and unusual traffic. It's a sad commentary, though, when businesses have to proactively reach out sites like Yelp to request help before they become news.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Vax#Fake Reviews#Food Drink#Post Covid#Players Retreat#Technology Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Why Some Taco Bell Fans Think Its Popular Mexican Pizza May Return

Taco Bell has created some truly iconic food items in the past, such as its famous Mexican Pizza. According to Restaurant Business Online, this dish was launched in 1988 with the promising tagline: "it's like pizza, but it's different." The menu item basically had a couple of tortilla shells that were filled with beans and ground beef along with toppings like cheese, tomatoes, salsa, and onions. Much to the disappointment of many customers, the brand decided to get rid of the iconic dish during the pandemic.
RestaurantsPopculture

McDonald's Introduces New Sweet Treat to Menu

The McDonald’s menu is about to get a little sweeter! After expanding its McCafé menu eight years ago with the McCafé Bakery lineup, the beloved fast food chain is getting ready to offer its first limited-edition offering to join the McCafé Bakery, and it’s perfect for a morning drive-thru run! Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, McDonald's customers will be able to order Glazed Pull Apart Donuts, which promise to bring "bites of joy" for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

41% Think This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Meat

There are hundreds of places you could turn to when you're looking to grab a quick meal, but not every day calls for a greasy burger and fries. If you're yearning to chow down on something a bit fresher during your next lunch break, perhaps you could join in with the other 300 million Americans every day, per History, who turn to a delicious sandwich piled high with meats, cheese, and veggies in order to quell hunger.
Restaurantserienewsnow.com

A local restaurant is asking guests to "Be Kind or Leave"

The Brewerie at Union Station is asking all their guests to be more kind. Now when you walk into the restaurant they have signs posted that say " Be Kind or Leave" they put these signs up in an effort to get people dining there to be nicer to their employees.
Florida StatePosted by
Mashed

Why People Are So Upset Over This Florida Deli's Hiring Sign

The restaurant industry is chock full of fun little paradoxes. For example, it's entirely possible that the recent shortage of restaurant workers might not even exist if it weren't for all the lay-offs in the restaurant industry that occurred early on in the COVID-19 pandemic. At least that's what restaurant industry titan Guy Fieri suggested in a controversial interview with the New York Times, in which Fieri likened furloughed restaurant workers who've chosen to stay home and collect unemployment (rather than go out and grab available work) to children who choose to eat junk food instead of healthy meals.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Starbucks Baristas Say These Drink Orders Are "Ridiculous" and "Disgusting"

As friendly as Starbucks is to customized orders, a surge in viral Tiktok drinks and subsequent customer gluttony is taking its toll on the chain's employees. Baristas are complaining about ridiculous bespoke drinks they're having to make, which are slowing down operations, and worst of all, most of the time don't make any sense, according to the latest report by Business Insider.
RestaurantsPosted by
Indy100

Parents fear a cafe selling ‘Peppa Pig bacon sandwiches’ could traumatise their kids

A Scottish café is using an image of popular cartoon character Peppa Pig to promote bacon sandwiches and it could traumatise children, according to some parents. According to EdinburghLive, Gordon Street Coffee in Edinburgh sparked backlash over the chalk sign – which shows an outline of the pig, a plus sign, a slice of bread, an equals sign and a smiley face. (You can see a photo on EdinburghLive.)
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

A Surprising Number Of Fans Think Chick-Fil-A's Chicken Is Too Dry

Chick-fil-A is one of the most popular chicken restaurant chains in the United States. They even manage to remain closed on Sundays for the traditional day of rest, even though it's a prime weekend day when many restaurants rely on increased business. But, they're able to do so because loyal fans keep coming back whenever they are open to enjoy their delicious chicken sandwiches, tasty waffle fries, and other menu favorites. Chick-fil-A fans are generally a devoted bunch, which is why one Reddit user was shocked when a friend of theirs tore apart the quality of chicken.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Big Problem Customers Have With McDonald's Saweetie Meal

This week, the anticipated Saweetie's McDonald's meal launched. Naturally, people had opinions about the latest in McDonald's line of celebrity meals. On Reddit, that opinion is negative. Redditors' issue is with the pricing of the meal. "It's $10 for a big Mac meal with a 4 piece nug," one user...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Herald

How to be a smarter bar or restaurant owner

Many highly successful bar and restaurant owners don't hold degrees in hospitality management. In fact, of the 700-plus clients I've worked with over the last 30 years, only about 50% have industry training. Often, restaurant owners are successful entrepreneurs who have dreamed of owning a venue and leverage their business...
Newburgh, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Popular Hudson Valley Diner Serves Its Last Meal

As if we haven’t lost enough restaurants since the pandemic started, now comes the news that one of the most popular diners in the Newburgh area will be closing its doors as of today. The Valley Diner on Route 9W in the Middlehope area of the Town of Newburgh has had several different names through the years, but the diner itself has been there for as long as I can remember.
Restaurantsthewestsidegazette.com

In Covid’s Wake, Restaurant Owners Suffer From Lack Of Staff

From dishwashers to cooks, the restaurant industry is facing a new challenge: lack of staff. When COVID-19 forced restaurants to close, “many workers saw the opportunity to maintain an income working in construction or food production, which did not stop,” said Pablo César Reyes, a chef at Navy Pier’s Offshore Rooftop & Bar in Chicago.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

This seafood restaurant has an in-car dining service for those unvaccinated

Tired of eating out of take-out boxes? Those who are still unvaccinated can now ‘dine out’ – by having a meal while being socially distant in their own car. Local restaurant House of Seafood has recently launched a novel in-car dining service for those who wish to enjoy a fresh, piping hot meal. It hopes to serve a slice of the dine-in restaurant experience straight into people’s vehicles.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Leave A Restaurant Immediately If You Notice The Floor Is Sticky

It's never a good sign to notice a sticky floor at a restaurant. It can mean many things, ranging from the mundane spilled drink to the more disgusting scenarios that are best left unsaid. There's nothing quite as annoying as sitting in a booth at your favorite restaurant and, suddenly, having to peel your arm off a sticky tabletop. Who can forget the sound of their shoe soles slapping against the sticky tiles or the wet floor of a restaurant's bathroom floor and the main dining area?
RestaurantsNBC Miami

‘No Excuse': Sorry Customer Leaves $100 Tip After Outburst at Maine Restaurant

Hi- Can you please give this $100 along with my apology to the girl who was at the hostess station/podium taking names to be seated for dinner on Monday July 5th at around 5-6 p.m. I was very rude to her - which is out of character for me -I have way more respect for people than I showed that day. Pre-dinner cocktails before getting to the Bluff may have contributed--No excuse…
Retaildallassun.com

American restaurants, bars, retail stores returning to face mask rules

Large and small US businesses, from McDonald's and Home Depot to local yoga studios, are re-introducing face mask mandates as coronavirus cases rise. After a mainly mask-free summer, the reversal was caused by the rapidly-spreading delta variant and new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control. Next month, New...

Comments / 0

Community Policy