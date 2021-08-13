Cancel
DHS warns of heightened threats ahead of 9/11 anniversary

By Kierra Frazier
The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning Friday regarding the heightened threat environment leading up to the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Driving the news: DHS said that the anniversary of the attacks could serve as a motivator for foreign terror groups while terrorism still poses a high threat in the United States.

Related
Bay Net

National Terrorism Threat Advisory Issued By Department Of Homeland Security

WASHINGTON -- The Secretary of Homeland Security has issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States. The Homeland continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment leading up to and following the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks as well religious holidays we assess could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence. These threats include those posed by domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences. These actors are increasingly exploiting online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity. Such threats are also exacerbated by impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions.
Public HealthABC7 Los Angeles

9/11 anniversary, COVID-19 measures could spark terrorist attacks: DHS

The upcoming 20th anniversary of 9/11, religious holidays and more pandemic restrictions amid a COVID-19 surge caused by the delta variant, could give rise to terrorist attacks in the U.S, the Department of Homeland Security is warning. DHS' National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin issued on Friday, warned that threats from...
PoliticsYonkers Tribune.

Summary of Terrorism Threat to the U.S. Homeland

WASHINGTON, DC — August 14, 2021 — The Secretary of Homeland Security has issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States on August 13, 2021. The Homeland continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment leading up to and following the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks as well religious holidays we assess could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence. These threats include those posed by domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences. These actors are increasingly exploiting online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity. Such threats are also exacerbated by impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions.
Public Safetyamericanmilitarynews.com

DHS issues nationwide 9/11 terror warning from ‘domestic’ and ‘foreign’ terrorists

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a terrorism advisory Friday warning of “targeted violence” throughout the United States on and around the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. According to the National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin, the potential threats include domestic terrorists, “individuals and...
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

DHS Issues Heightened Threat Warning to Public Servants Due to False Election Fraud Claims

For election officials and news media, this feels like Groundhog’s Day. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Notice issued this past week to state and local officials warns of a continuing potential for violence: “That may occur during August, 2021” fueled by an “increasing but modest level of individuals calling for violence in response to the baseless claims of fraud related to the 2020 election and the alleged ‘reinstatement’ of former President Trump.”
U.S. Politicsfallriverreporter.com

DHS issues bulletin leading up to 20th Anniversary of September 11 attacks

WASHINGTON – The Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, has issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin regarding the heightened threat environment across the United States. The bulletin has been issued leading up to the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks as well as religious holidays that could serve as catalyst for targeted violence.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Homeland Security warns of potential conspiracy theory-fueled violence in August

The Department of Homeland Security warned state and local authorities last Friday about an increase in calls for violence online tied to election-related conspiracy theories, according to a law enforcement source. In an effort to prevent online threats from manifesting in violent acts, DHS issued a public safety notification to reach law enforcement throughout the United States. “[D]HS is providing […]
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

DHS warns of increasing threat of violence from election conspiracies

The Department of Homeland Security said there's been an uptick in online calls for violence related to election conspiracy theories. Driving the news: "Some conspiracy theories associated with reinstating former President Trump have included calls for violence if desired outcomes are not realized," per a DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis bulletin first obtained by ABC News.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

US freezes billions in Afghanistan assets as it blocks Taliban from seizing country’s wealth

The Biden administration froze Afghan government reserves held in US bank accounts on Sunday, blocking the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars.Two people familiar with the matter spoke to The Washington Post about the decision, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss government policy not yet made public.The decision was made by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and officials in Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the people said. The State Department and White House were also involved in the decision.An administration official said in a statement: “Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States...
Congress & CourtsSlate

Ron DeSantis May Have Already Delivered the House to Republicans in 2022

The fight for control over the House of Representatives is already a nightmare for the Democratic Party. Currently, Democrats hold a mere five-seat majority in the chamber, and Republican-controlled state legislatures are preparing to draw new gerrymanders that will entrench GOP power for a decade. But not all hope is lost. The 2020 census produced surprisingly decent results for Democrats, adding just a handful of new House seats to red states and tracking massive demographic decline in many Republican regions. As usual at the outset of a new decade, the battle for the House will likely come down to redistricting. And the redistricting process in just one state, Florida, may make or break Democrats’ majority.

