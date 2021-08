It’s Monday, which means it time for more Elevation. . . Dark: Elevation brought to you by the folks over at AEW. Tonight our main event features the Lucha Bros taking on The Hybrid 2 in what could be a pretty good tag team match. Also the debut of Kiera Hogan when she battles Hikaru Shida, Lance Archer and Brian Cage are both going to commit murder, and plenty more. Well let’s get into it.