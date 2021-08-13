Cancel
Small Saves: Translation

By Jay DeMarco
insidehockey.com
Cover picture for the articleWhen I heard the news I just stopped in my tracks. I knew what I heard, yet I was hoping I was mistaken. I just sort of sat down and stared straight ahead. Tony Esposito was my goaltending idol. He was a huge part of my childhood. Pictures of him making the “inverted Y”, or butterfly style as it’s now called, hung in my room. When he was on TV, I was glued. When my grandfather bought me my very first hockey jersey, a red Blackhawks shirt with the number 35 on the back, I was beyond elated! I became Tony Esposito! When his games were televised, I made sure I put that jersey on—along with all my goalie gear. With my plastic mask, I’d stand in front of the TV. There, I’d mimic him as the national anthem played. Tucking my mask into my pads, I’d rock back and forth, chewing on imaginary gum.

NHLinsidehockey.com

Losing Tony O

“Those guys we’ve been mourning lately were people whom I remember. Tony Esposito was someone I worshipped.”. That’s what I said to my friend Manny yesterday in response to his condolences on the occasion of Tony O’s passing at age 78. The people I was referencing were baseball players from the 1970s who seem to have been dying with regularity of late, men like Hank Aaron, Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, and Tom Seaver. Each has made me sad in his loss. Tony Esposito’s death is of a magnitude greater, because losing him means seeing a part of my childhood disappear.
