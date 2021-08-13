Family Feud is Airing a Disney Episode! Play Along with Your Own Game

He thinks beautiful orange pictures and beautiful orange words. All the thoughts he ever spoke appear in orange smoke. How many of you remember those lyrics by the infamous song writing duo, The Sherman Brothers and sung by the former Miss America contestant Anita Bryant? How many of you remember the Florida Orange Bird? A big bird with an orange for a head, leaves for arms and a green stem sprouting from his head. Some of you are saying “yes I remember The Orange Bird”, some may not remember him and others may think I have lost my mind and do not have a clue what I am talking about. But from opening day of the Magic Kingdom in 1971 until 1983 when he flew the coup, there was a walk around character called The Florida Orange Bird. So sit back, relax and grab yourself a Citrus Swirl from Sunshine Tree Terrace and enjoy this month’s article on the gone but not forgotten Florida Orange Bird.