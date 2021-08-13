Cancel
Family Feud is Airing a Disney Episode! Play Along with Your Own Game

By Michele
themainstreetmouse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark your calendars! Family Feud is airing a special Disney themed episode on August 16th. Now you can play along with your very own copy of America’s favorite game when you pick up Disney Family Feud from Spin Master Games!. Survey says… Disney Family Feud is here! America’s favorite game...

Pet Servicesallears.net

Your Dogs Now Have Their Own Collection of Disney Snacks!

We love decking out our dogs in Disney-themed accessories or outfits (especially now that Halloween is around the corner)!. But, we aren’t just talking about accessories, because now you can even give your pups their own Disney snacks as well!. People Magazine has revealed that there’s a new dual-branded line...
Shoppingthemainstreetmouse.com

New Countdown to Disney’s 50th Anniversary Merch, Available Now!

As you can see above, the new merchandise is EARidescent for the special occasion! The spirit jersey is of course on my must have list, but it’s all pretty amazing. This is just a first look at the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary merchandise, more will be rolling out as the date gets closer!
Public Healthallears.net

Headed To Disney World Soon? Be Sure To Pack Your Own Masks

The situation with wearing face masks at Disney World has continued to evolve, but earlier this summer, it seemed that face masks would no longer be required anywhere at the resort, except in certain situations. After that, we noticed that many Disney World stores had face masks on sale– buy...
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Popular Game Show to Air Special Disney-Themed Episode

If you are a fan of the popular game show Family Feud, get ready because it has just been announced that there will be a special Disney-themed episode airing in the near future!. In fact, families at home can play along and test their Disney knowledge with the special themed...
Travelthemeparktourist.com

How to Survive a Disney Vacation When Your Family Can't Agree on Anything

It’s human nature for people to have disagreements sometimes—even among close friends. You might think your family is the only one who can’t take a vacation without things getting tense, but you’re actually in the majority. Theme parks like Disneyland and Walt Disney World have a unique way of highlighting...
Beauty & Fashionthemainstreetmouse.com

‘Cruella’’s 4K Ultra HD Collection Now Available for Pre-Order

‘CRUELLA’’S LIMITED EDITION 4K ULTRA HD COLLECTION EXCLUSIVE TO BEST BUY, TARGET AND WALMART. Calling all film collectors! Fans can now reserve their limited edition 4K Ultra HD copy of Disney’s live-action film “Cruella.”. Releasing nationwide on Sept. 21, 2021, there are three distinct SKUs to choose from as part...
Relationshipsd23.com

What’s Your Dream Disney Wedding? Play Along with the Stars of Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Happily ever after is right around the corner. In Descendants: The Royal Wedding, a new animated special premiering Friday, August 13, after the Disney Channel Original Movie Spin, Mal (voice of Dove Cameron) and King Ben (voice of Mitchell Hope) are finally ready to say “I do.” It’s a fitting fairy tale ending for the iconic couple, one that rivals some of the most memorable weddings in Disney history. So, with that in mind, Cheyenne Jackson and Booboo Stewart, who reprise their respective roles as Hades and Jay, each filled out a bracket to decide their “Dream Disney Wedding.” Watch as the stars choose between Aladdin and Jasmine vs. Ariel and Eric, for example, and then download the bracket yourself to determine your own “Dream Disney Wedding.” Did the actors agree on which Disney couple had the best big day? Watch now to find out!
Lifestylethemainstreetmouse.com

Disney Rewind ~ History of the Florida Orange Bird

He thinks beautiful orange pictures and beautiful orange words. All the thoughts he ever spoke appear in orange smoke. How many of you remember those lyrics by the infamous song writing duo, The Sherman Brothers and sung by the former Miss America contestant Anita Bryant? How many of you remember the Florida Orange Bird? A big bird with an orange for a head, leaves for arms and a green stem sprouting from his head. Some of you are saying “yes I remember The Orange Bird”, some may not remember him and others may think I have lost my mind and do not have a clue what I am talking about. But from opening day of the Magic Kingdom in 1971 until 1983 when he flew the coup, there was a walk around character called The Florida Orange Bird. So sit back, relax and grab yourself a Citrus Swirl from Sunshine Tree Terrace and enjoy this month’s article on the gone but not forgotten Florida Orange Bird.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

Enter The Disney Movie Insiders Enchanted Cruise Sweepstakes And Your Wish May Come True

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: mkilwein. At Disney, it’s all about storytelling and making wishes come true. On the Disney Wish, the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line, you enter a world where wishes come true, and magical things can happen when you experience the immersive worlds of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar like never before. Disney Movie Insiders also celebrates and rewards you for being fans of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar movies and they have a very special opportunity to enter for a chance to be among the first to sail on the all-new Disney Wish.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

“SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS” MOVIE TICKETS ON SALE NOW AND NEW TV SPOT DEBUTS

FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS”. Brand-New Action-Packed TV Spot for the Movie Is Now Available. Starting today, fans can purchase movie tickets to Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” to be among the first to watch the film in select theaters on Friday, September 3. Additionally, a brand-new, action-packed TV spot for the movie and an exciting movie clip are now available.
Shoppingthemainstreetmouse.com

New Hocus Pocus Merch Now on shopDisney!

Last week Halloween merchandise hit Magic Kingdom and of course a frenzy ensued! A lot of guests were hoping to get their hands on some of the new goodies but it sold fast, including new Hocus Pocus items. This morning, new Hocus Pocus merch was added to shopDisney, so here’s your chance!
Lifestylethemainstreetmouse.com

Disney Expands Adaptive Costumes and Wheelchair Cover Sets, Unveils Full 2021 Halloween Lineup

​Adaptive Line Includes Products from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Beyond!. Today, Disney added all new Adaptive Roleplay kid’s costumes and wheelchair cover sets to the previously available assortment that launched last year. In addition to adaptive costumes inspired by Disney Princess and Pixar characters that were created in collaboration with Disguise, new items include a Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Adaptive Costume, a Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume and Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wheelchair Cover Set. These adaptive features allow fans who use wheelchairs and have other accessibility needs to transform into some of their favorite characters across the Disney portfolio. Also available now on shopDisney.com, is a robust Halloween 2021 lineup including costumes for adults, kids and pets.
TV Seriesthemainstreetmouse.com

Tune-In Tomorrow for a Special Disney Edition of ‘Family Feud’!

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Rex Rainey. Survey Says…Disney Edition Takeover! “Family Feud” will air a special Disney-themed episode on Aug. 16, 2021 (check local listings), in celebration of the release of the all-new “Family Feud: Disney Edition” board game found exclusively at Walmart. Daytime Emmy Award-winning...
Travelpiratesandprincesses.net

Sunday Showcase: Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Good morning and Happy Sunday! Welcome back to the eighteenth week of Sunday Showcase. Each week, we take a look at one of Walt Disney World’s resorts. This week we will be taking a look at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, which is the first Value Resort. If you haven’t checked out last’s week’s article, you can do so here.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Docks Early on Digital, Aug. 31; and 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD, Nov. 16

Experience the Adventure in a New Way With Expedition Mode!. Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, arrives on all major digital platforms on Aug. 31 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 16. “Jungle Cruise” fans can set sail on a rollicking thrill ride in stunning Ultra HD quality and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, with never-before-seen bonus footage, including 11 deleted scenes, bloopers and featurettes. In addition, families can watch the adventure in a fun, exciting new way with Expedition Mode.
TV & Videoswbnx.com

Watch the Disney-themed Family Feud episode Monday, August 16th from 7-7:30pm on WBNX-TV for a secret word, then enter here for your chance to win the new Family Feud Disney Edition Board Game and a prize pack!

One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive a Family Feud Disney Edition Board Game and a Family Feud prize pack which includes a charger, pen, tote, and recycled tote. One (1) Runner-up winner will receive a Family Feud prize pack which includes a charger, pen, tote, and recycled tote. Complete...

