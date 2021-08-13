Cancel
TROPICAL DEPRESSION FRED 11 P.M. UPDATE: Disorganized Fred continues to bring heavy rainfall over Cuba

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Fred, still a tropical depression, has continued moving along the northern coast of Cuba, dumping heavy rain over portions of the island country. In its 11 p.m. ET advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Fred was about 150 miles south-southeast of Key West with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving west at 12 miles per hour. The shift west has now caused Tampa Bay to no longer be in the forecast path, however, impacts can still be felt in the bay area.

