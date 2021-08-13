Wausau area obituaries August 13, 2021

Kyle E. King

Kyle Elizabeth King, 70, of Wausau, joined her mom, dad, and best friend in Heaven on August 11, 2021.

Kyle was born March 25, 1951, in Illinois to the late Frank and Faith (Albee) Brown. She grew up in the Forest Lake Community outside of Chicago and graduated from Lake Zurich High School., before moving to Wisconsin in the mid-1970’s. Thereafter, she attended Northcentral Technical College where she studied accounting and finance, graduating in the class of 1984.

Most of Kyle’s professional career, and life was dedicated to her success in the real estate business. For over 30 years, Kyle enjoyed selling properties throughout Central Wisconsin. Consistently being one of the most effective real estate agents in the Wausau area. Her robust work ethic and compassionate personality earned her a reputation of being honest and dependable agent who went on to assist hundreds of clients in their pursuit of new homes. She was respected in her field by her peers and thoroughly enjoyed her long prosperous career.

When Kyle was not at work, she filled her free time with a variety of leisure activities. She was often found “Up North”, spending time at Boyle’s resort, a location in which she spent many of her favorite childhood vacations. Kyle also had a great passion for raising her beloved dogs and birds and was known for her unique and comical sense of humor.

Kyle is survived by her husband Ernest King; children Dennis (Jill), Jon (Tara), Jennifer (Steve), and Joseph (Amanda); siblings Candy, Chris (Todd), and Jeff; as well as many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM. Kyle will be laid to rest at Forestville Cemetery following the service.

Our family wishes to thank the staff at Cedar Ridge and Hospice.

Grace M. Raddatz

Grace M. Raddatz, 97, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2021 at Bell Tower, Merrill.

Grace was born in Wausau to Arthur and Elfriede (Lambrecht) Porath on December 8, 1923. She married Arnold A. Raddatz on November 9, 1946. Grace had many hobbies but especially loved gardening, stitching, puzzles, the Green Bay Packers, quilting, fishing, and playing cards.

Grace is survived by her children Janet (Richard) Ehlert, Donald (Julie) Raddatz, Nancy Raddatz (friend Bob Laak), and Donna Bonin; grandchildren Brian Graveen (friend Lori Mitchell), Tara (Tom) Grier, Erin (Matt) Hoida, David (Jess) Raddatz, Danny (Kelly) Raddatz, Troy (Gina) Kasten, Renee (Todd) Nyberg, and Heather Bonin; great-grandchildren Michael and Richard Graveen, Nolan and Lauren Grier, Lucas and Aria Hoida, Ali ad Charlie Raddatz, Louie and Layla Raddatz, Brittney Kasten, Braxton Lahti (friend Sarah) and Cole Lahti (fiancé Heather); great great-grandchildren Markus Pirkola, Ryder Pirkola, Roman Lombard, and Carter Lahti; siblings Lorraine Raddatz, Shirley (Allen) Olkives, Pearl Sabatke, and Robert (Bernice) Porath. She is preceded in death by her husband; Parents; brothers Otto (Selma) Porath, Melvin (Pat) Porath, Ronald (Phyllis and Veronica) Porath; and sisters Lavila (Albert) Steckling, and Charlotte (Roman) LaBarge.

A funeral service will be held Monday, August 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Our family wishes to thank the staff at Aspirus Hospice, Wausau and Bell Tower, Merrill.

Lawrence J. Bindl

Lawrence “Larry” Joseph Bindl passed away August 11, 2021 at Mount View Care Center after a long and courteous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born in Spring Green to John and Margaret (Lehner) Bindl on June 16, 1933. He attended Spring Green elementary and graduated from Spring Green (River Valley) High School in 1951.

He was in the “Ready Reserve” (Active Status) when enlisting in the Army in December 1950, serving during the Korean War. During his time in the military he attended the School of Engineering in Fort Belvoir, Colorado. On December 18, 1953 he received an Honorable Discharge from the Army.

In 1967 he moved his family to Rothschild, to manage Sullivan Brothers Acoustical Tile Business serving Northern Wisconsin and upper Michigan. After leaving Sullivan’s, he worked for Marathon Electric (Regal Beloit) as a supervisor until retiring in 2000.

Larry belonged to the Rothschild/Weston Lions Club, enjoying working with the members at their fund raisers. He was also a member of the Eye Bank of Wisconsin delivering eyes to the Eye Bank in Madison over the years. Larry was also an active member of the American Legion of which he was a member for 66 years. He was a very special man. He loved his family and friends, traveling, his yard, and could fix anything.

On March 23, 1990 he married Annette (Clairmore) LaPorte at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. He served as usher and helped with may Polka Fests. Survivors include his wife, Annette; his children, Diane (Brad) Therrien, Donna (Kurt) Nelson, Dennis (Peggy) Bindl; stepchildren, Kevin (Sheri) LaPorte, Vicki LaPorte, Karen (Dennis) Connor and Kurt (Tammy) LaPorte. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Anita Bindl and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Bindl, father and mother-in-law, Robert and Mary Ann Clairmore; brothers and sisters and their spouses, Francis (Matilda) Bindl, John (Betty) Bindl, Leo Bindl, Bernard (Betty) Bindl, Sylvester (Shirley) Bindl, Genevieve (Albert) Weidner and Mary (Anthony) Dischler.

We would like to thank the staff in Southern Reflections for their kindness and wonderful care given to Larry the past two and a half years, the staff became like our second family. Also, many thanks to the staff from Aspirus at Home Hospice Care for being there for him and his family.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St., Weston. Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Marion E. Wendorf

Marion E. Wendorf, 98, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Benedictine Living Community, with her family by her side.

She was born April 1, 1923, in Wausau, daughter of the late John and Mollie Gaedtke. On March 23, 1946, she married George Wendorf in Wausau. He preceded her in death on October 21, 2014.

Marion was proud homemaker. She was active in the Mothers Club at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wausau and enjoyed traveling with her husband George after he retired.

Survivors include her children, Rod (Linda) Wendorf, Necedah and Laurie (Jack) Kruit, Wausau, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Private family services will be held at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Michelle R. Lartz

Michelle Renee Lartz, 61, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and Cady Homes of Wausau.

She was born to parents Kay Charlene Bishop and Thomas Sharpe, on September 15, 1959 in Davenport, Iowa and grew up in the Quad Cities area.

She graduated from Rockridge High in 1977 where she met the group of girls who would remain her close friends for the rest of her life, Laurie, Karla, Karen, and Sharon. She went on to study Cosmetology and later graduated with a degree in Graphic Design from Northcentral Technical College.

Outside of the job of being a mother to three kids she worked shortly in graphic design and later found a career in accounting. She worked for Verlo Mattress Factory of Rib Mountain and for the last 20 years, she worked as an accountant for Mid-City Precision.

Michelle met Norman Zurawski in 1978. They were married on July 7, 1979 in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Andalusia, Illinois. Together they raised three children: Nathaniel Zurawski, David Zurawski, and Katy Zurawski. Their marriage lasted 22 years.

Michelle was an avid traveler who loved music and dancing. She attended many concerts and festivals with friends and family. She loved spending time at her permanent campsite on Lake DuBay with her dogs Ruby and Lucy. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and Mondays became “Grammy Day,” and each week she would use her time to take the grandbabies on adventures.

Michelle is survived by her children, Nate Zurawski of Wausau, WI, David (Vanessa) Zurawski of Wausau, WI, Katy Zurawski of Schofield, WI, her brother, John Lartz and his wife Bonnie of Moline, IL. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Tenzin Bric, Kali Bruneau, Hana Bruneau, Lilith Zurawski, and Nova Zurawski as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Kay Charlene and Wilbur John Lartz, her brother, Paul Lartz, and her grandparents, Charles and Harriet Winson Bishop.

A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Brenda M. Gehring

Brenda M. Gehring, 63 of Wausau passed away on August 3, 2021. She was born to Raymond and Frances (Lake) Gehring on December 1, 1957.

She is survived by her mother Frances many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father Raymond Gehring, paternal grand parents , Russell and Martha Gehring, materal grand parents Pete and Lucy Lake, brother Russell Gehring.

Ronald L. Weinke

Ronald Lee Weinke, 72 of Wausau passed away unexpectedly at home on August 10, 2021. He was born to the late Elmer and Evelyn (Fehlhaber) Weinke on July 23, 1949. Ron married Evelyn Cheyka on September 15th 1973. She was the love of his life, and he became the love of her life (after softball and Mannix). He leaves behind wonderful memories of a husband, father, and grandpa. He will definitely be missed by brother’s in-law, sister’s in-law, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife Evelyn (Cheyka) Weinke of 47 years, their two daughters MaryAnn (David) Stolp, Delafield, WI, Rachel (Dylan) Hockin, Wausau, 5 grandchildren: Lily and Noah Stolp, Logan Rosenow, Cooper and Shelby Hockin, 3 sisters, Carol (David) Kaminski, Mosinee, Patsy Schowalter, Wausau and Janice Weinke, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by brother Lynn Weinke, and 2 sisters, Sandy Coerper, and Rhonda Gaedtke.

Ron was known to many as “Uncle Ron” and was loved by all. He was such a generous man with his time helping whoever needed anything. His grandkids absolutely adored him because he was like a little kid himself.

Ron served in the armed forces, 249th Engineered Battalion as an E 4 Specialist during the Vietnam war era (Germany). He also received the National Defense Service Medal, the Sharpshooter M-14 and the Motor Vehical Drivers Badge. Ron was known in the area as an excellent autobody repair man.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 900 Old Highway 51, Mosinee, WI 54455. Visitation (including brunch) will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 11:00 a.m. Services will be officiated by Father Marion Talaga. Military Honors will follow.

Betty J. Ninnemann

Betty Jane Ninnemann, 88 of Wausau passed away at home on August 10, 2021. She was born to the late Howard and Elsbeth (Schroeder) Mattice on April 20, 1933.

Betty spent her entire life as a resident of Wausau. Her growing up years were spent in the city. Later she met and married Gilbert, the love of her life. Gilbert’s livelihood was farming, where Betty joyfully served by his side. They had two ambitious sons together. Betty had great care and concern for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening sewing, rebate shopping, finding a bargain, canning vegetables, and spending countless hours with her family. Betty had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior, which helped her endure many health struggles she faced late in life.

She is survived by her loving husband Gilbert Ninnemann of 68 years, two sons; Herbert (Carol) Ninnemann, Fred (Donna) Ninnemann, 10 grandchildren; Kris (Francis) Dolezal, Wausau, Jamie (Jeremiah) Detert, Appleton, Sarah (Jason) Kuiken, California, Brittany Ninnemann, Wausau, Aaron (Ashley), Wausau, Amanda (Ben) Graham, Wausau, Adam (Abby) Wausau, Alex Ninnemann, Wausau, Luke Ninnemann, Florida, David Zuke, Wausau, 22 great grandchildren; Courtney, Kyle, Braeden, Aubrey, Elijah, Jacob, Skylar, Asher, Mikayla, Noah, Mason, Miles, Nicholas, Elliana, Lydia, Clara, Ansel, Aleah, Adam Jr., Philip, Natalie, Theodore, brother Arden Mattice, Appleton, sister Grace Burch, Wausau.

She is preceded in death by her brothers William, Merlin, Donald, and Marvin.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave., Schofield, WI. Family and friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 1:00 p.m. officiated by grandson Ben Graham.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Michael A. Adams

Age 68, went to his eternal home July 23, 2021 after a brief illness.

Michael was born August 7, 1952 in Kenosha, Wisconsin and was raised in Paddock Lake, Wisconsin where he worked in the family grocery store and ran his first business (Parkside Printing) out of the store’s basement. He was a 1970 graduate of Salem Central High School and he went on to attend Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), where he graduated in 1973 with his degree in Printing & Publishing. He was a Typesetting Linguist and could set type in 7 different languages. In June of 1976 he was united in marriage to Susan (nee Mielke) Adams at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Milwaukee. The couple then relocated to Wausau, where in 1980, they welcomed their daughter Erin.

Michael worked for various printers until he opened his own typesetting company, Typographic Arts. Prior to his retirement in 2010, Michael worked for WPS Insurance Co. where he took great pride in supporting and serving both active and retired military personnel and their families.

In retirement Michael enjoyed gardening, travel, cooking and became very proficient at roasting his own coffee. This love resulted in two trips to the Kona Coast in Hawaii where he was able to see the growing and harvesting of coffee beans. Mike also enjoyed long walks with his loyal companion Gigi, who was known by everyone in the neighborhood. He was also known for the hard candy which he made every Christmas with his wife and daughter. Many people were happy to receive this homemade treat and very glad to be on that Christmas List.

Michael also cherished the years he was able to sing barbershop with The River Valley Harmonizers, which allowed him to attend Harmony College in St. Josephs, Missouri on 2 occasions. He was also involved in Wisconsin Right to Life and Basset Hound Rescue.

Michael will be greatly missed by his wife of 45 years, Susan, newly adopted dog Shirley, his daughter Erin (Marshfield), grand-dogs Admiral and Hank, his sister Laureen Leiser (Madison), nephews Andrew (Trinity) Leiser (Hastings MN), Kenneth (Halle) Leiser (Madison), sister-in-law Rose Mielke (Markesan), nephew Raymond (Kristen) Mielke (Lomira), nieces Roberta (Toby) Ollmann (Portland TX), Rebecca Mielke (Milwaukee), and 9 great nieces and nephews along, with other relatives and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Delores Adams, his brother James Adams, brothers-in-law Raymond Mielke and Mark Leiser, and loyal companion Gigi.

The family wishes to thank Aspirus Wausau Hospital and their Staff for the wonderful care and compassion they provided, both to Michael and his family. Memorial donations may be directed to the American Lung Association, Basset Buddies Rescue, or the Marathon County Humane Society.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 1p.m. – 5p.m. at 2510 Restaurant, 2510 Stewart Avenue, Wausau WI.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time.

Virene P. Cramer

Wausau -Virene Pearl Cramer, 78 passed away on Wednesday, August 11th at Wausau Manor and into the arms of her Lord and Savior. She had been living with dementia for several years and for the past three years had been a resident of Tender Reflections Memory Care facility.

Virene was born on March 12th, 1943 to the late Paul and Erna (Lodholz) Wilde. She graduated from Wausau Senior High School and on November 30, 1963 she married Arlis Cramer, who preceded her to heaven on January 4th, 2021.Virene was the youngest of 16 children. She had a great sense of humor, and for many years, before her dementia progressed, she loved sending humorous birthday and anniversary cards to family and friends, and she enjoyed being part of the fun and shenanigans that would go on at family events. She loved animals and children and for nearly her entire life she had a house full of both. She was a very hard and dedicated worker and for over 40 years she ran Cramer’s Daycare out of the home that she and Arlis shared.

In her younger years she bowled on many bowling leagues. She loved polka music and provided a lengthy request list to the Sunday Morning Polka Show each week for the anniversaries and birthdays of her family and friends.

Virene loved her Lord, had a strong faith and was a lifelong member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Throughout the years she volunteered in various capacities such as being a member of the Ladies’ Guild, a leader of the Lutheran Girl Pioneers and she was a Sunday School teacher.

Survivors include her daughters Linda (Kenny) Holzem of Tomahawk, and Lori (Dave Rose) of Wausau; granddaughter Brittney Holzem (Bruce Spahr ) great granddaughter Lily Holzem of Merrill and another great granddaughter due September 2021; sister Jean Wilde, Milton, brothers and sisters in law , Elgart Thurs, Hamburg, Robert Wade, Kenosha, Lorraine Wilde, Wausau, and Jean Wilde, Wausau as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by seven sisters; Bernhardine Ohde, Myrtle Sluga, Doris Tobalsky, Lucina Dawn Gaskins, Viletta Wade, Shirley Thurs and Ruth Brandt; and seven brothers; Edward, Harold, Arden, Marvin, Earl, Gilbert and William Wilde.

Services will be held Friday, August 20th at 11:00 am Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 703 Fleith Street, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Burial for her and Arlis will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.

The family would like to thank the staff, Virene’s extended family at Tender Reflections for the love, care and compassion they provided to Virene in the past years.

A special thank you also to the kind and caring staff of Wausau Manor and the Aspirus Hospice Program for the comfort and care they provided for Virene over the past weeks and for the kindness and support they provided to the family as well.

In lieu of flowers, please send your memorials to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Wausau.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Thomas Litzer III

Thomas (Tom) Litzer III, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital with his wife, Donna, by his side.

Tom was born on April 30, 1943 to Thomas Litzer Jr. and Marian (Smith) Litzer. His zest for life included many memories from his youth. Tom often reflected on his time playing in a variety of bands, delivering groceries, exploring Wausau, and the fun times had with family and friends.

Out of all of Tom’s youthful experiences, those related to his enthusiasm for music, and specifically playing drums, turned out to be the groundwork for a lifetime of memories. At the age of 15, Tom was practicing with one of the bands he was a member of when two neighborhood girls who were passing by stopped to listen. One of those girls, Donna, told her friend that someday she was going to marry that boy playing drums… Five years later, Tom and Donna became Mr. & Mrs. Litzer. They spent the rest of his life together.

After graduation from high school in Wausau he pursued, and received, an accounting degree from NTC. His career path took him to Federal-Mogul where he retired from after 36 years of service.

No matter how busy life became for Tom, he never lost sight of, and made time for, his passion for family and friends. Most everything that brought joy to Tom involved them. Many memories were had, and friendships made, during camping excursions. Tom always looked forward to nights of line dancing or going to see one of his favorite bands play. If the Packers or Brewers were on, Tom was watching. No matter the occasion, family get togethers brought the most joy to Tom. His stories will be missed.

Tom is survived by his wife Donna, his daughter Heidi (Jeff) Peura, granddaughter Jenica Zettler, granddogs Wilson and Mocha, sister-in-law Linda (Mark) Litzer, sister-in-law Pat (Donnie) Fenton, along with many nieces and nephews. Proceeding him in death were his parents, sister Sharon (Edward) Meyer, brother Bob Litzer, and brother Mark (Linda) Litzer.

Our thanks go to the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital who helped Tom peacefully enjoy his final days.

Per Tom’s wishes no service were to be held.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Mark E. Bye

Mark E. Bye, of Schofield, Wisconsin was born in late December, 1953 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Mark was the eldest child of three born to Mattie and Robert Bye. Mark was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on New Year’s Eve of 2020 and passed onto spiritual everlasting life on January 21, 2021.

Mark was a proud member of the Tomah (WI) High School graduating class of 1972. He played French horn in the high school band. He enrolled in the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire where he majored in music. There he met Elizabeth and they married in 1981. Their marriage ended after 18 years but they remained very close over the years. Mark transferred to UW Madison to major in Correctional Administration. Mark enjoyed the UW experience and was definitely a true Badger.

He started his career at Ethan Allen School for boys in Wales WI and a year later transferred to Lincoln Hills School in Irma WI. He had a gift for making people feel that they truly mattered. He was fair, straightforward, and thoughtful in his decisions – highly respected by his staff and youth alike. Mark did valuable work, as he supervised the medium and maximum-security units, and the sex offender unit. Mark also wrote new administrative rules for the State Division of Juvenile Corrections. He retired as a Corrections Unit Supervisor after 30 years of service in 2007.

In the early 90’s, he met his wife Judy. He was her supervisor for a brief time, and they mutually loathed one other. Once he was no longer her supervisor, they got better acquainted while joining co-workers at the lunch table. The group ate, laughed and told incredible stories daily. After a year or more of lunches, Mark had became rather smitten with Judy. However, it took her a bit longer to realize that he was the one for her. Eventually they built a beautiful home together on Deer Lake Road in Tomahawk, and were “engaged to be engaged” for nine years before they married in 2007 on Anna Maria Island in Florida. Combined, they were together for 23 years.

Mark and Judy travelled on many beautiful vacations across the U.S. including trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and in his final three years, they spent months as snowbirds at South Padre Island with their beautiful, sweet, beloved Goldendoodle, Murphee.

Mark had no children by blood, but loved and guided his stepdaughters, Amanda and Missy, for 23 years. As the years passed, he often mentioned how immensely proud he was of the women they had grown to be – nurturing, patient, but firm mothers to their children. Mark was known as “Diddy” (named after the rapper P-Diddy) because he initially was very soured at the thought of being old enough to be called a grandfather. The grandchildren eventually gave him their own unique name – “BIG DIDDY” – so appropriate! Mark had special nicknames for each of them – Rube, MyMy, Char Char and Moosie. They were all very deeply loved and special to him.

Mark was very happy, and frankly,relieved to gain sons-in-law Dan and Cory. He truly enjoyed the ability to engage in male bonding with them – jokes/quips, long discussions of beer and the best breweries, recipes, cars, great TV shows and electronics, tools, projects, and fixes, fun ways to frustrate their wives, and the general “ribbing” between men he had somewhat missed after having family filled for years with so many gals.

Mark is survived by his wife, Judy, stepdaughters Amanda (Daniel) Kriese of Tomahawk, WI and their children Asher and Amaia, and Melissa (Cory) Davis of Midlothian, VA and their children Charleigh and Maisie. Sister Judy L. (Jesse) Bye-Capetillo of Milwaukee, WI. Nieces Rebecca Killian, Jamie Capetillo, and Justine Capetillo and his doggie daughter, Murphee Mac.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mattie, and a sister Patricia Peckham.

A Celebration of Life for Mark will be held Sunday, August 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sawmill Brewery in Merrill, WI.

Memorials may be directed to the expansion of Sandy’s Bark Park in Rib Mountain WI. Please contact the Rib Mountain Municipal Center for further information at 715-842-0983.