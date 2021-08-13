Hindemith & Brian Field Lead New CD/DVD Releases

This week audiences will get to check out a documentary, new works, and a rarely performed work. Here is a look at this week’s new releases. Brian Field’s new album on Navona Records showcases the human voice. The album features six pieces springing from the page, including a traditional Sephardic lullaby, musical interpretations of Pablo Neruda’s and E. E. Cummings’ poetry, and works with texts written by the composer himself. The Budapest Chorus is conducted by Martón Tóth.