CSU Pueblo 'strongly encourages' masks this fall, but COVID vaccinations are not mandatory

New red door stickers will strongly encourage indoor mask wearing for Colorado State University Pueblo staff and students as the fall semester gears up Aug. 23. When the CSU System officials announced Aug. 5 it would leave vaccination and mask mandates up to individual campuses, the COVID protocol hot potato was thrown back to CSU Pueblo President Timothy Mottet, “with some guardrails,” he said. “Vaccinations will not be required until a vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” beyond the current emergency use authorization.