Tennessee education department not collecting, publicizing COVID-19 cases in schools

The Tennessee Department of Education appears to no longer accept reports from school districts about COVID-19 cases in their classrooms. Tennessee parents were able to use the dashboard during the 2020-21 school year amid earlier waves of the pandemic to track COVID-19 cases within their kids' school districts. The new dashboard will provide updates about how districts are spending the historic $2 billion influx of federal funding through 2024 to recover amid and in the wake of the pandemic.