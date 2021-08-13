Cancel
Public Safety

DHS issues nationwide 9/11 terror warning from ‘domestic’ and ‘foreign’ terrorists

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepartment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a terrorism advisory Friday warning of “targeted violence” throughout the United States on and around the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. According to the National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin, the potential threats include domestic terrorists, “individuals and...

americanmilitarynews.com

Alejandro Mayorkas
#Domestic Terrorism#Dhs#9 11#Fbi#Dhs#Fbi#Ntas Bulletin
Bay Net

National Terrorism Threat Advisory Issued By Department Of Homeland Security

WASHINGTON -- The Secretary of Homeland Security has issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States. The Homeland continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment leading up to and following the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks as well religious holidays we assess could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence. These threats include those posed by domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences. These actors are increasingly exploiting online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity. Such threats are also exacerbated by impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

DHS warns of heightened risk for attacks ahead of 9/11 anniversary

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is warning of a heightened threat environment leading up to the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. A Friday bulletin from DHS said that while domestic extremism still poses a high threat in the U.S., the anniversary of the attacks could also serve as a motivator for foreign terror groups.
Presidential Electionstardem.com

New U.S. terrorism advisory warns of “heightened” threats from ‘domestic violent extremists’, links to COVID critics

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a new terrorism advisory bulletin on Friday, Aug. 13 warning of a “heightened threat environment” with a focus on “domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences.”
PoliticsWashington Times

DHS warns of newly active al Qaeda ahead of 9/11 anniversary

Homeland Security issued a new terrorist threat alert Friday saying it has detected signs of life in al Qaeda ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. The signs of life included the Islamist terrorist organization issuing its first new magazine in more than four years. Homeland Security...
Public SafetyWashington Post

Report: Foreign and domestic groups contribute to heightened terrorist threat

The Department of Homeland Security issued an updated national terrorism bulletin Friday warning of continuing threats to the homeland from foreign and domestic terrorists, and from “individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence.”. The bulletin — the third of its kind issued by the Biden administration — warned of the...
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

DHS Issues New Terrorism Threat Alert as 9/11 Anniversary Approaches

The Department of Homeland Security on Friday issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin warning of the threat of extremist violence as the coronavirus spreads widely again and the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks approaches. "The Homeland continues to face a diverse and challenging threat...
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

9-11 anniversary and religious holidays could be ‘catalyst’ for targeted terror attacks, DHS warns

An updated advisory from the US Department of Homeland Security warns that upcoming religious holidays and the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks “could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence” among domestic violent extremists and other groups, whose heightened threats have been “exacerbated” by the coronavirus pandemic and grievance-based violence.The message from the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin is the latest in a series of advisories from federal law enforcement warning about potential threats from conspiracy theory- and political and culture war-related violence that has proliferated online. Through the remainder of 2021, “racially- or...
PoliticsYonkers Tribune.

Summary of Terrorism Threat to the U.S. Homeland

WASHINGTON, DC — August 14, 2021 — The Secretary of Homeland Security has issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States on August 13, 2021. The Homeland continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment leading up to and following the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks as well religious holidays we assess could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence. These threats include those posed by domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences. These actors are increasingly exploiting online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity. Such threats are also exacerbated by impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions.
Public HealthSlate

Homeland Security Warns New COVID Restrictions May Spark Attacks by Domestic Extremists

Domestic extremist groups could use the new restrictions meant to stem the spread of COVID-19 as an excuse to launch attacks, the Department of Homeland Security warned. “Pandemic-related stressors have contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year,” warned the Department of Homeland Security in its latest terrorism bulletin.
ImmigrationPosted by
Must Read Alaska

Feds issue terrorism warning pre 9-11

Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas on Friday issued a bulletin that warns of a “heightened threat environment” across the United States through Nov. 11. “The threat environment to the Homeland is diverse and challenging, especially leading up to and following the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks as well as religious holidays that could serve as catalyst for targeted violence,” the department wrote.
Public HealthPosted by
Reason.com

Homeland Security Says Americans Upset by 'Public Health Safety Measures' Could Be Terror Threats

In advance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued new guidance to local police departments warning that, among other things, opposition to pandemic-related lockdown policies could constitute a "terror threat." Conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 presidential election—including one that falsely claimed...

