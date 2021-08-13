WATCH LIVE: Tropical Depression Fred Update for Panama City Beach and the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — WMBB Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley talks Tropical Depression Fred’s potential path and impacts on Panama City Beach and the Panhandle. Fred is expected to gain strength back to a tropical storm by Saturday. The storm will have to deal with wind shear and a less than ideal environment for a tropical system. The wind shear should keep the intensity down from gaining strength above a tropical storm. There is the off-chance the storm could really fight off the shear it could make it to a Category 1 hurricane. This scenario does not look probable but is not impossible.